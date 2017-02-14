Foxes slump unbelievable: Ranieri

AFP, SWANSEA, Wales

Claudio Ranieri acknowledged Leicester City cannot continue haemorrhaging defeats after Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Swansea City left the English Premier League champions just one point above the relegation zone.

Swansea defenders Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson struck in the first half at the Liberty Stadium to condemn Leicester to a fifth successive defeat and their 14th of the campaign.

Leicester manager Ranieri has seen his side go six league games without scoring and he knows something must change if their historic title success is not to be succeeded by a historic demotion.

“I wanted the start of a ‘new season’ today, but it is the same. It is unbelievable,” said the Italian, whose side sit one place above the bottom three with 13 matches remaining. “We started well, but their first two shots on goal are goals. It is very difficult to come back from that. It is unbelievable, this season. We have two problems — conceding goals and not scoring. We have to speak together to find the solutions. It is not possible to continue in this way.”

While Ranieri conceded Swansea showed more appetite for battle, he believes fortune is working against his team.

“The machine is not broken, but when you don’t play at a maximum level it is a difficult battle. They were more determined than us, that’s the truth,” he said.

Ranieri now faces mounting speculation about his future, but Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater said the players remain firmly behind the 65-year-old Italian.

“It’s down to us on the pitch what happens. The manager has our support and we have his support,” Drinkwater told Sky Sports. “It’s about time we showed that belief and push ourselves a bit more.”