Fabrizio Zanotti lifts his first title since 2014 in Malaysia

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR

Fabrizio Zanotti played an impeccable round yesterday, notching a nine-under 63 to clinch the Maybank Championship Malaysia with a one-shot victory over David Lipsky of the US in Kuala Lumpur.

The Paraguayan — tied for ninth place after 54 holes — captured his first European Tour title since 2014 after firing home seven birdies.

He topped off his success with an eagle on the 18th to finish 19-under overall.

“I think it was probably the best round of my career, so I’m very happy. It was a really good day, a really good week and I’m really happy,” the world No. 187 said.

“I think it was at the 15th where I thought I might be able to win, when I made a birdie there. I thought: ‘Maybe I’ll have a chance if I make two more birdies,’ but I made a birdie and eagle so it was great,” he said.

Overnight leader Danny Willett could not hold onto his lead after scoring five bogeys to end the day one-over 73.

He came in tied fifth with China’s Li Haotong.

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who had gone on an 11-birdie binge on Friday, finished third, followed by France’s Alexander Levy in fourth.

Taiwan’s Lu Wei-chih shot a 69 to finish tied for 55th place on one-under.

Earlier in the day, Willett had been battling in a three-way tie at the top with Levy and Lipsky.

Lipsky buried a birdie in the 12th hole to take the lead, but could not maintain that momentum over the line, despite two further birdies.

When the American made par on the final hole, Zanotti clasped his head to celebrate his first win since the 2014 BMW International Open.

“It feels really good to be a winner again,” Zanotti said.

“I’ve been working a lot and I was not in my best run of form, missing three cuts in a row, but that’s in the past and today I’m a winner again, and it feels great,” he said.

Additional reporting by staff writer