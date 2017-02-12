SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ICE HOCKEY

Koivu gives Wild win

Mikko Koivu scored the lone goal in the shootout for Minnesota as the Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Friday night to avoid losing consecutive home games for the first time this season. Koivu used a masterful left-right move to flip the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy, who denied Jason Pominville and Zach Parise before and after Koivu. Brayden Point, who scored for Tampa Bay in regulation, Jonathan Drouin and Nikita Kucherov all went wide right with their shootout attempts against Devan Dubnyk. Nino Niederreiter scored in regulation, while Dubnyk made 26 saves for the Wild. Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots for the Lightning. In Winnipeg, Manitoba, Chicago linemates Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov and Artemi Panarin each scored and combined for seven points to help the Blackhawks beat Winnipeg 5-2. Duncan Keith’s late goal was the winner and Marian Hossa also scored. Bryan Little and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg. The goaltenders were busy in the fifth and final meeting of the season between the Central Division rivals. Chicago’s Corey Crawford made 28 saves in his 22nd victory of the season, while Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced.

US SPORTS

Red Wings owner dies

Billionaire businessman Mike Ilitch, who founded the Little Caesars pizza empire before buying the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, is being praised in the wake of his death. Ilitch’s family released a statement saying he died on Friday at a local hospital. He was 87. They called him a visionary who set the tone for his family and company. He kept the professional sports teams in the city as others relocated to new suburban stadiums. Ilitch and his wife, Marian, founded Little Caesars in suburban Detroit in 1959. They eventually grew the business into one of the world’s largest carry-out pizza chains. He broke into sports ownership in 1982, paying a reported US$8 million for NHL team the Red Wings. Then, in 1992, he bought the MLB’s Tigers for US$85 million.

OLYMPICS

Norway tipped to top table

Norway are expected to return to the top of the medals table for the first time in 16 years at the Winter Olympics next year, while hosts South Korea are set to tie their record gold-medal haul with six titles, sports data firm Gracenote said. California-based Gracenote Sports put Germany second in its Virtual Medal Table for the Games, scheduled for Feb. 9 to Feb. 25 next year in the South Korean alpine town of Pyeongchang, ahead of the US in third. The data analysis firm forecast Norway to win 15 golds and 40 medals in total, which would both be record tallies. Canada holds the record for most golds with 14 in 2010, while the US won a record 37 medals at the same Games. Host country South Korea have set a target of eight golds at the Games — which will be the first Asian Winter Olympics staged outside Japan — although six would equal its record haul from the 2006 and 2010 editions. All but one of South Korea’s 26 gold medals at prior Winter Games have come from short track and speed skating, and Gracenote expected that run to continue with three golds in each sport next year. Gracenote also predicted Russian teenager Evgenia Medvedeva would take the women’s figure skating gold medal and that Canada would win the men’s ice hockey tournament for a third straight Olympics.