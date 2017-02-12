Willett on target for first victory since US Masters

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR

Englishman Danny Willett yesterday moved into position to claim a first title since his dramatic US Masters win in April last year after the Briton forged a three-stroke lead going into today’s final round at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

The 29-year-old has struggled to replicate the play that led him to a first major triumph at Augusta National, but Willett has shone this week at the Saujana Golf and Country Club and a five-under-par third-round 67 took him to 16-under.

After offsetting a single bogey with six birdies, Willett moved three clear of David Lipsky of the US and four ahead of Frenchman Alexander Levy in the cosanctioned European and Asian Tour event.

“It was up and down, I’d have taken a 67 at the start of the day, it spreads the top five and top six guys out a bit more and further away,” Willett told reporters. “I’m probably going to go hit a few [on the practice range] and make a few little minor tweaks here and there, and try to get the driver to where it’s been most of the week.”

“I’m not sure what will win it to be honest, depends on if we pitch up and it’s flat calm,” he said. “I think there’s a few guys that can go low if it’s windy like this.”

Taiwan’s Lu Wei-chih hit three birdies and three bogeys to hit an even-par third round and put himself in a share of 54th, 14 shots off the lead at 214 overall.

He was the only Taiwanese to make the cut, with Chan Shih-chang, Lin Wen-tang and Hung Chien-yao missing out.

Additional reporting by staff writer