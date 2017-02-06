Garcia takes lead at Dubai in dark

AFP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Sergio Garcia on Saturday made two birdies in his final two holes in darkness to open up a three-shot lead over Henrik Stenson in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The Spaniard first drove the par-four 17th green and two-putted, and then hurried to the 18th tee in an effort to complete his round.

He only had the lights from the grandstands to guide him when he pitched his third shot to six feet, and then made the birdie putt.

The World No. 15, who is yet to record a top-10 finish in the tournament, despite playing it seven times before, shot a four-under-par 68, making all of his score on the back nine after completing the front nine on par with a bogey on the first and a birdie on the second.

Stenson, who was playing a group ahead of Garcia’s, also drained a four-footer for birdie in near darkness for a round of five-under-par 67.

Garcia goes into the final day of the US$2.5 million European Tour event at 16-under-par 200, with Stenson on 203. England’s Ian Poulter (67) and Thailand’s Prom Meesawat (68) were tied third at 205.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton earlier shot the low round of the day — a seven-under-par 65 — to climb to a tie for seventh place at 207, one shot behind the US’ Peter Uihlein (69) and South Africa’s George Coetzee (70).

“At the end it was very, very dark, I’ll tell you that. When we were walking on 17, I thought, well, it will probably be a little dark, but not too bad, but then it gets dark very, very quickly here,” said Garcia, who made five birdies and a bogey on the back nine. “Couldn’t really see much on the last three shots. Pretty much couldn’t see the ball land and the last putt was a little bit of a feel and a little bit of the read that George gave me, and I’m very fortunate to be able to make it.”

“Yeah, it was a nice round. Obviously it wasn’t easy, a little shaky here and there at the beginning, but back nine was great. A lot of good shots, a lot of good putts,” he added.

Stenson made four birdies on his back nine.

“It was nice that we managed to finish. It was important, because it means we don’t have to get up early in the morning and get a few hours of sleep more,” Stenson said. “I am looking forward to tomorrow. Make a couple of quick birdies and try and put some pressure on Sergio.”

The last group that started from the 10th tee was still out on the golf course when it became too dark to continue and were to return at 7:30am to complete their round.