Djokovic battles from a set down in Serbia

AFP, PARIS

Novak Djokovic survived an injury scare and battled back from a set and a break down to help Serbia take a 2-0 lead over Russia in the Davis Cup World Group tie on Friday.

Twelve-time major winner Djokovic, just one of two of the world’s top 15 playing in the first round this weekend, dropped the first set and was 0-3 down in the second against promising 20-year-old Daniil Medvedev in Nis, Serbia.

Djokovic, looking to rebuild his confidence after a shock second-round exit at the Australian Open, needed first-set treatment on his right shoulder before recovering for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 lead.

Medvedev dropped the opening game of the fourth set and then retired with cramps.

Earlier, world No. 37 Viktor Troicki gave 2010 champions Serbia a winning start, downing 52nd-ranked Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8/6) in a 4 hour, 30 minute marathon.

“The pain I had prevented me from playing the points as I wanted to, but it’s a good victory and we are in a very good position,” Djkovic said.

The winners of the tie face either five-time champions Spain or Croatia in the quarter-finals.

Despite missing former US Open champion Marin Cilic, Croatia took the lead in Osijek when world No. 223 Franko Skugor stunned 26th-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8/6).

Roberto Bautista Agut breezed past Ante Pavic 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Australia became the first team to reach the quarter-finals when doubles pair John Peers and Sam Groth crushed Jiri Vesely and Jan Satral 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 of the Czech Republic for a 3-0 lead.

A day earlier, world No. 15 Nick Kyrgios had powered Australia to a 2-0 lead in Melbourne with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over Jan Satral. Rookie Jordan Thompson upset Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Australia could next face the US, who were 2-0 up on Switzerland in Birmingham, Alabama.

Jack Sock gave the US a flying start with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 win over veteran Marco Chiudinelli.

John Isner followed with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) victory over Henri Laaksonen.

Argentina endured a traumatic start to their title defense when they slumped 2-0 down to Italy, despite the support of Diego Maradona.

Playing without Juan Martin del Potro and Federico Delbonis, the stars of their final victory over Croatia last year, the South Americans were outclassed at the Parque Sarmiento in Buenos Aires.

A crowd of 2,000, including soccer icon Maradona, failed to inspire Guido Pella, who lost to veteran Paolo Lorenzi, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Andreas Seppi, a late call-up for the ill Fabio Fognini, then made it 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (8/6) win over Carlos Berlocq.

The winners of the tie next face either Germany or Belgium, who were 1-1 in Frankfurt.

In Ottawa, Dan Evans, downed 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to give Britain, playing without world No. 1 Andy Murray, a lead over Canada.

Vasek Pospisil got the hosts back on even terms with a 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) victory over Kyle Edmund.

The winners of the tie are likely to next face France, who took a 2-0 stranglehold against Japan.