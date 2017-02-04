SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Pietersen fined for comment

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been charged with a code of conduct breach in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League and fined, Cricket Australia said yesterday. He was reported for breaching the body’s code of conduct in making a comment detrimental to the interests of cricket while playing for the Melbourne Stars against the Perth Scorchers in a Big Bash League semi-final in Perth, Australia, on Jan. 24. The offense occurred during the Scorchers’ innings, when batsman Sam Whiteman was given not out following an appeal for caught behind by the Stars and Pietersen commented on the umpire’s decision while wearing a microphone. Match referee David Talalla considered the umpires’ report and the proposed sanction was a A$5,000 (US$3,824) fine. Pietersen accepted the charge, but elected to dispute the sanction. The match referee set a hearing for Thursday and announced the decision was upheld yesterday.

GOLF

Woods pulls out of Dubai

Former world No. 1 Tiger Woods pulled out of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said yesterday. The 14-time major champion, now ranked 666th after his long injury layoff due to back problems, recorded a miserable five-over 77 on the opening day on Thursday. Woods, 41, looked out of sorts as he continued his comeback at the European Tour event. However, his chances of avoiding another early exit looked slim on Thursday, as he appeared to be in some discomfort as he struggled to find a rhythm. After his round, Woods said he was not in any pain on the course, but decided to withdraw yesterday morning, trailing overnight leader Sergio Garcia by 12 shots.

SOCCER

Celta Vigo, Alaves draw 0-0

RC Celta de Vigo on Thursday rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Deportivo Alaves. Celta’s Iago Aspas was denied by the woodwork in the 67th minute on a bullet strike from the heart of the area on a rain-soaked pitch at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos. Three-time finalists Celta dominated possession for most of the first half, only for Alaves to create the first chance in the 40th minute. The visitors launched a counterattack that ended with Manu Garcia getting on the end of Victor Camarasa’s cross and striking a left-footed effort toward the near post that drew a flying save from Celta goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez.

TENNIS

Halep exits St Petersburg

Simona Halep yesterday withdrew from the St Petersburg Ladies’ Trophy because of a knee injury, the same issue that she blamed for her opening-round loss at the Australian Open. The fourth-ranked Romanian had said she was pain-free after her win over Ana Konjuh earlier this week. Halep was the top-seeded player in St Petersburg. Her withdrawal sends Russian wild-card entry Natalia Vikhlyantseva into the semi-finals, matching her best showing at a WTA tournament. Vikhlyantseva is to play either defending champion Roberta Vinci or Kristina Mladenovic.