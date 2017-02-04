Blackhawks beat Coyotes to snap three-game slide

AP, GLENDALE, Arizona

Patrick Kane on Thursday night had a goal and an assist, while Duncan Keith added two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 to stop a three-game slide.

Chicago led twice by three goals, but gave up three in the second period and had to hold on.

Ryan Hartman, Marian Hossa and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Blackhawks, while Corey Crawford made 24 saves.

Christian Dvorak and Brendan Perlini each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes. Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for Arizona.

The Blackhawks scored twice in 72 seconds in the first period.

SHARKS 4, CANUCKS 1

In Vancouver, Patrick Marleau scored his 500th career goal and Chris Tierney tallied twice as the surging San Jose Sharks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1.

Brent Burns added a goal and an assist for the Sharks, while Martin Jones made 32 saves.

San Jose improved to 8-1-0 over their past nine games, three points ahead of Anaheim for first place in the Pacific Division.

Philip Larsen scored for the Canucks, who got 28 saves from Ryan Miller.

Vancouver lost in regulation at home for the first time since Dec. 22 last year, ending a 7-0-1 run at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks remained three points back of Calgary for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Vancouver have two games in hand.

In other results, it was:

‧ Flyers 3, Canadiens 1

‧ Rangers 2, Sabres 1, OT

‧ Senators 5, Lightning 2

‧ Predators 2, Oilers 0

‧ Jets 4, Stars 3

‧ Blues 5, Maple Leafs 1