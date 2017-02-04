Cameroon defeat Ghana, head to Cup final

AFP, FRANCEVILLE, Gabon

Michael Ngadeu and Christian Bassogog on Thursday both netted in the second half as Cameroon beat Ghana 2-0 in Franceville to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final.

A finely poised tie remained goalless until the 72nd minute, when Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah failed to deal with a free-kick into his area and John Boye’s weak defensive header merely served as an assist for Ngadeu to control and fire home.

Bassogog then broke away to clinch the win and spark wild celebrations as Hugo Broos’ side progressed to a final against Egypt in Libreville tomorrow.

That is to be the Indomitable Lions’ first Africa Cup of Nations final since they lost 1-0 to Egypt in 2008. They then also beat Ghana in the semi-finals.

Ghana, who have still never beaten Cameroon at the competition, travel to Port-Gentil, Gabon, for a third-place playoff against Burkina Faso today.

This was their sixth consecutive Africa Cup of Nations semi-final, but their wait to win the trophy for the first time since 1982 will go on.

Just as in their quarter-final win against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana were once again without Asamoah Gyan at kickoff, as their captain struggled to shake off a groin injury.

In his absence, the Black Stars were second best for most of the first half and Cameroon were unfortunate not to be in front after a lively start to the match.

With Andre Ayew struggling to get into the game from his position on the left flank, Avram Grant’s side made little impression going forward until nearly halftime.

In a reversal of roles, Ghana were the better team at the start of the second half, with lightning-quick winger Christian Atsu their main source of danger.

When one of his runs was illegally halted outside the area, Mubarak Wakaso whipped in the resulting free-kick and Ondoa flew high to his right to turn the ball behind.

The Indomitable Lions steadied themselves and got the breakthrough from a set-piece of their own, the goal Cameroon’s first in almost five hours since Ngadeu netted the winner against Guinea-Bissau in the group stage.

Ghana then sent on Gyan for the closing stages, but as they pushed men forward Bassogog broke downfield and beat Razak to make it 2-0 in the third minute of stoppage-time.