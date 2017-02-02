Cameroon owe progress to goalkeeper

AFP, FRANCEVILLE, Gabon

Cameroon’s presence in the last four of the Africa Cup of Nations against all the odds owes much to the exceptional performances of their 21-year-old goalkeeper, Fabrice Ondoa.

Following snubs from several experienced players, the Indomitable Lions traveled to Gabon with what looked like their weakest-ever squad at the competition.

And yet Ondoa has helped them progress at the expense of the hosts and much-fancied Senegal and on to a semi-final against Ghana today.

“Since the start of the competition he has saved us in a lot of matches. He has really been in his element,” teammate Arnaud Djoum said of the man who has been handed the gloves by coach Hugo Broos.

It was Ondoa’s remarkable reaction save to deny Didier Ndong in stoppage-time that allowed Cameroon to draw 0-0 with Gabon and go through to the last eight.

His performances in the group stage led to him being named in the official team of the round, but better was to come.

He thwarted Senegal time and again throughout a goalless 120 minutes before stopping Sadio Mane’s crucial penalty in the shoot-out to set Cameroon up for a famous win.

“Players like him have a rare talent,” Ondoa said after his save from the Liverpool star. “You cannot show them that you know which way he is going to shoot. I had to wait until the last moment to dive and try to stop the ball. You need quality in football, but courage, determination and faith can take you a long way.”

Ondoa has needed plenty of these qualities on the road to becoming a national hero, while his presence scarcely seems to register with his club.

He is, effectively, a reserve player for a reserve team. On loan to Sevilla’s B team in the Spanish Segunda Division, Ondoa cannot get a game.

However, with Carlos Kameni out of the reckoning and Guy-Roland Ndy Assembe and Andre Onana rejecting call-ups the path was cleared for him at international level.

“A lot of people were talking about the choice of goalkeeper, but he has proven he deserves his place,” Djoum said.