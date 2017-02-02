Chelsea stay in control as title rivals stumble

AP

Chelsea could afford to miss a late penalty in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Tuesday as Antonio Conte’s side extended their lead at the top of the Premier League while their rivals sabotaged their own title bids.

Fourth-placed Liverpool started well at Anfield, only for Chelsea to take the lead through centerhalf David Luiz’s free-kick in the first half.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum equalized in the second half, before goalkeeper Simon Mignolet saved Chelsea striker Diego Costa’s spot-kick.

The draw set the stage perfectly for Arsenal to keep the pressure up in the title race with a routine home win against a Watford side well out of form.

The opposite happened, with the visitors scoring early goals and holding on for a 2-1 win that severely dents Arsenal’s hopes of catching the leaders. Arsenal dropped to nine points behind Chelsea and surely have no choice but to beat the leaders at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Worse still for Arsenal, they dropped to third place on goal-difference behind bitter north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who drew 0-0 away to relegation strugglers Sunderland.

Having dropped goalkeeper Simon Mignolet earlier this season, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp watched him save Diego Costa’s late penalty to earn his side a draw.

The result spared Klopp the ignominy of a fourth straight Liverpool home defeat for the first time since 1923, but that will feel anecdotal when Klopp looks at the current situation.

The bleak reality is that his side — having started the season so brightly when they were scoring goals galore — remain 10 points adrift in the title race and are out of both domestic cup competitions.

Against the run of play, Mignolet was caught unawares by an opportunistic free-kick from Luiz.

Midfielder Wijnaldum equalized for Liverpool in the 57th minute before Mignolet tipped Costa’s spot-kick around the post in the 76th minute.

Costa’s miss did little to dampen Conte’s mood.

The Chelsea manager was punching the air at the final whistle. No wonder, given that his rivals are failing to mount a proper challenge.

Defending champions Leicester City are just two points above the relegation zone after a third straight Premier League defeat, losing to Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.