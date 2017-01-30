SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

BOXING

Berchelt dethrones Vargas

Miguel Berchelt dethroned previously unbeaten Francisco Vargas in Las Vegas on Saturday, stopping him in the 11th round to seize the World Boxing Council super featherweight title in a showdown of Mexican rivals. Referee Raul Caiz halted the bout 2 minutes, 19 seconds into the 11th round after a bloody cut over the left eye of Vargas left the champion unable to see or stop the triumphant challenger. “Francisco Vargas is a great champion. When he’s hurt he throws a lot more punches. He’s got a lot of heart, but I came here to win. I came here to show I have heart. I came here to be the champion,” Berchelt said. Berchelt, 25, improved to 31-1 with his 28th early stoppage and 10th consecutive victory, while Vargas, 32, fell to 23-1 with two drawn. Japan’s Takashi Miura, who lost the title to Vargas 14 months ago, knocked out Mexico’s Miguel Roman 53 seconds into the 12th round on the undercard in Indio, California, to become Berchelt’s mandatory title challenger. Miura improved to 31-3 with two drawn by taking his 24th career knockout, his first knockout beyond the ninth round, while Roman fell to 56-12 with his 18-fight winning streak snapped.

CYCLING

Arndt wins Ocean Race

Germany’s Nikias Arndt won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong, Australia, yesterday after a tight sprint to the finish line that saw him narrowly beat Australians Simon Gerrans and Cameron Meyer. Team Sunweb’s Arndt took the third edition of the 174km race in 4 hours, 19 minutes, 15 seconds. Local stars Gerrans of Orica-Scott and Meyer of the Australian national team finished second and third respectively on the same time. It was the first triumph for the 25-year-old since he won a stage of the Giro d’Italia in May last year. Meyer attacked with about 800m to go and Arndt said he was not sure if he could catch the 29-year-old. “I got in the slipstream and I felt I could go faster, but 250m to go I am not sure if I would catch him,” Arndt told Channel Seven after the race. “The last meters I got really close and could go over.”

GOLF

Lewis, Thompson share lead

Stacy Lewis eagled the final hole to seize a share of the lead alongside fellow American Lexi Thompson after Saturday’s third round of the LPGA Pure Silk Bahamas Classic. Lewis’ 10-under 63 at the Ocean Club course on Paradise Island included two eagles and seven birdies, and her 23-under total of 196 put her level at the top of the leaderboard with Thompson, who followed her record-setting second-round 61 with a bogey-free 66. The duo were one stroke in front of Gerina Piller of the US, who carded her second straight 65 for 197. Overnight leader Brittany Lincicome was a further stroke back after a 69. Hsu Wei-ling was tied for 17th on 12-under after a 70, while fellow Taiwanese Min Lee was another four shots back after a 69. Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung was on six-under after carding a 70.

GOLF

Wang leads by three shots

South Korea’s Wang Jeung-hun broke from the pack at the Qatar Masters on Saturday, shooting a faultless seven-under 65 to lead by three shots going into the final day. The 21-year-old hit three birdies on the opening nine and followed that up with four more after the turn to card the lowest score of the third round. He finished on 15-under, three ahead of playing partner Jaco van Zyl of South Africa and Spain’s Nacho Elvira, both with 68s. One shot further back was South Africa’s Thomas Aiken, who carded a 69.