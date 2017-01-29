Bolt turns in medal, says ‘rules are rules’

AFP, KINGSTON

Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt on Thursday said that the loss of one of his nine Olympic gold medals because of the doping sanction of relay teammate Nesta Carter would not tarnish his legacy.

“I am disappointed based on losing a medal, but it won’t take away from what I have done throughout my career, because I have won my individual events and that’s the key thing,” Bolt said in Santa Cruz, Jamaica.

Bolt said he had already handed back the 4x100m relay gold from the 2008 Beijing Games, which the International Olympic Committee officially withdrew from Jamaica this week because of Carter’s postive drugs test.

“I am not fully happy about the situation, but rules are rules,” Bolt said, adding that Carter and Jamaica’s athletics authorities are planning to appeal the sanction.

“We have to sit and see how that works out,” he said.

Bolt, Carter, Asafa Powell and Michael Frater were on the Jamaican relay squad who were disqualified after Carter tested positive for the banned substance methylhexaneamine in a retest of Beijing samples.

All of them surrendered their medals on Friday.

The loss of the relay gold deprives Bolt of one of his “triple triples” — he won gold in the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m at Beijing and repeated the unprecedented feat in London in 2012 and again in Rio de Janeiro last year.

While conceding that the term “triple-triple” had “a nice ring to it,” Bolt said he was looking forward.

“What can you do?” he said. “I’ve done all I wanted in the sport, I have really impacted the sport, I’ve really accomplished a lot so for me, I can’t complain.”

Bolt, who is reportedly willing to contribute to funding of Carter’s appeal, said he had not yet spoken to Carter since news of the lost gold medal, but stressed that there was “no bad blood” between them.

“I know it must be very hard, must be rough on him, I know how social media can be and I know how Jamaica is. So hopefully there is some love,” he said.