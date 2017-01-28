Lincicome leads by two in Bahamas

AFP, MIAMI

Brittany Lincicome of the US fired a tournament record nine-under 64 on Thursday to grab a two-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Pure Silk Bahamas Classic.

Lincicome made seven birdies and eagled the par-five seventh hole in a bogey-free tour of the Ocean Club course on Paradise Island, her lowest round since a 64 at the 2011 ShopRite Classic and one shot below the old mark she matched in last year’s final round on her way to sharing eighth place.

“I was making everything — 30-footers, 10-footers, five-footers — it was a pretty easy day,” Lincicome said. “I was driving it well, hitting it well, putting, making everything. It was one of those where it’s like, wow, is it too good to be true for it to keep going for three more days?”

Thailand’s P.K. Kongkraphan and Americans Stacy Lewis and Megan Khang shared second place on 66, with China’s Feng Simin, France’s Celine Herbin and Gerina Piller of the US on 67.

Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling stayed in touch with the leaders after a five-under 68, while Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung was a shot further back. Min Lee carded an even-par 73, while fellow Taiwanese Yani Tseng and Chien Pei-yun were two shots further back.

Kongkraphan had seven birdies in a bogey-free round.

“I have a lot of confidence right now,” she said. “I hit the ball solid and [I’m] putting well.”

Lewis began with a bogey at the 10th, then birdied 13 and 15 before a run of five birdies in six holes starting with the par-three 17th and par-five 18th, and finishing with three in a row ending at the par-five fifth. Another at seven gave the world No. 14 a share of second place.

“Bit of a slow start, a little bit of nerves I guess, not trusting what I was doing to start, but really got the putter rolling middle of the round and birdied the par-fives, which is what you have to do on this course,” Lewis said.

Additional reporting by staff writer