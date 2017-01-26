DR Congo and Morocco advance to quarter-finals

Reuters, PORT GENTIL, Gabon

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) and Morocco on Tuesday both qualified for the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals, leaving high-profile casualties in their wake.

The DR Congo finished top of the standings after beating Togo 3-1 in Port Gentil, while Morocco eliminated holders Ivory Coast with a 1-0 victory in Oyem, Gabon.

Ivory Coast’s exit adds to the earlier shock elimination of hosts Gabon and pre-tournament favorites Algeria, while Togo finished last in Group C, bringing down the curtain on the participation of Emmanuel Adebayor and record-breaking coach Claude Le Roy.

Ivory Coast departed with just two points, with veteran Salomon Kalou announcing his retirement from international soccer afterward and coach Michel Dussuyer suggesting his future is far from secure.

“For now, I am extremely disappointed, because we have not met our objectives. Our ambition was to get past this first round and go on and keep our title. The night is going to be difficult. Wait till tomorrow,” Dussuver told reporters.

Rachid Alioui scored a spectacular winner from 35m to secure progress for Morocco, whose coach Herve Renard took Ivory Coast to their title two years ago.

Alioui, 24, who plays for Nimes in the French second division, picked up the ball, spotted the goalkeeper off his line and masterfully curled his shot into the top corner.

Junior Kabananga scored his third goal of the tournament to give the DR Congo the halftime lead and they added two more through Ndombe Mubele and Paul-Jose Mpoku, while Kodjo Laba pulled one back for Togo.

Kabananga has now scored in all three Group C games, his latest goal coming as he ran on to a superb defense-splitting pass from Newcastle United’s Chancel Mbemba just before the half hour.

Togo’s failure to qualify marked only the second time in eight tournaments that Le Roy, who has been to more Africa Cup of Nations tournaments than any other coach, had failed to place a team in the last eight.

It could also have been the last international for Adebayor, their talismanic captain, who was denied a consolation goal in stoppage time when Merveille Bope cleared off the line.

“I am going now to think about whether I continue, but I feel like I’m the captain of the boat and I’m not sure whether I should climb out yet,” Adebayor said.

After the final whistle, the DR Congo formed an honor guard to applaud him off the field.