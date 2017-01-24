SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Ventura killed in car crash

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura has been killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic, the MLB team said on Sunday. Ventura, one of the hardest-throwing starting pitchers in the majors, was 25. In a separate incident on Sunday, former MLB third baseman Andy Marte, once one of the best prospects in baseball, was also killed in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic. He was 33. “Today is a very sad day for our entire game and particularly for the many loyal fans in the Dominican Republic, the home of both Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

CRICKET

Stokes stars in England win

Ben Stokes on Sunday said England had forgotten what winning felt like until his dominant all-round performance helped the visitors pull off a five-run consolation victory over India in the third one-day international in Kolkata. Stokes hit an unbeaten 39-ball 57 and claimed three wickets to hand England their first win on the tour after their 4-0 Test loss last year and two successive one-day defeats. India’s Kedar Jadhav nearly pulled off the 322-run chase with his 75-ball 90, but fast bowler Chris Woakes, who bowled the final over, held his nerve to restrict the hosts to 316-9. “We’ve waited a long time to get a win here. The Test series didn’t go very well ... we forgot how [winning] felt to be honest,” man-of-the-match Stokes said.

CRICKET

Mathews injured in victory

Injured captain Angelo Mathews hit two sixes in the final over to hand Sri Lanka a series-leveling three-wicket win in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa on Sunday, but the win came at a cost. Mathews said at the after-match presentation that he could miss the rest of the tour after twisting his right ankle when he dived to avoid being run out in the penultimate over. “It’s pretty bad, I think I will be out for a couple of weeks,” said Mathews, who made 54 not out as Sri Lanka chased down 113 with two balls to spare.

GOLF

Swafford finally lifts title

Hudson Swafford finally joined the winner’s circle on Sunday, firing a five-under 67 for a one-stroke victory at the PGA Tour’s CareerBuilder Challenge. The 29-year-old American birdied three of his final four holes to claim his maiden title in his 93rd start. “This is a dream come true,” Swafford said. “I really didn’t get ahead of myself, didn’t really look at leader boards, didn’t really know where I was.” He compiled a 20-under 268 total to finish one stroke ahead of Canada’s Adam Hadwin, who closed with a 70 at the La Quinta Country Club near Palm Springs, California. Bud Cauley and Brian Harman both shot 69s and finished in a tie for third at 18-under 270.

GOLF

Fleetwood edges Johnson

England’s world No. 102 Tommy Fleetwood overcame swirling winds and final-hole jitters to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by one shot on Sunday. The 25-year-old carded a five-under 67 to clinch only the second European Tour title of his career. He finished on 271, one shot ahead of world No. 3 Dustin Johnson. “Some good players chasing me, so very, very proud of this,” Fleetwood said.