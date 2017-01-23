Hartnell carries Columbus to win over Hurricanes

AP, COLUMBUS, Ohio

Scott Hartnell on Saturday scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period to push the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2.

Hartnell scored in the first period and got the tiebreaker in the third, helping the Blue Jackets overcome a terrible second period to beat the Hurricanes for the second time this week.

Carolina have lost three straight.

Markus Hannikainen also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 35 saves for Columbus.

Sebastian Aho and Justin Faulk scored in the second period for Carolina. Michael Leighton, recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Thursday last week, started in place of Cam Ward and stopped 17 shots.

WILD 5, DUCKS 3

In St Paul, Minnesota, Ryan Suter, Erik Haula and Jason Zucker scored in a two-minute span late in the third period as Minnesota rallied to beat Anaheim.

It was the second goal of the game for both Haula and Zucker.

The Wild, in command of the Western Conference lead, have won 19 of their past 22 games.

Stefan Noesen, Cam Fowler and Corey Perry scored for Anaheim, who lost goalie John Gibson in the first period with an upper-body injury. It was the first time in 10 games that Anaheim allowed more than two goals and the first time in 19 games they lost when leading after two periods.

CAPITALS 4, STARS 3, OT

In Dallas, Jay Beagle scored 19 seconds into overtime as Washington rallied to beat Dallas.

Evgeny Kuznetsov skated behind the net and put the puck in front to Beagle. His wrist shot beat goalie Kari Lehtonen, who got tangled with a defender and lost his footing.

The Stars led 3-1 and did not allow Washington a power play until the third period, but then Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie scored with the man advantage in the first 5 minutes, 26 seconds of the period.

Adam Cracknell and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas on plays that originally were ruled no-goals. Patrick Eaves had a goal and an assist for the Stars.

Andre Burakovsky scored the game’s first goal for the Capitals at 2 minutes, 17 seconds of the first period.

JETS 5, BLUES 3

In Winnipeg, Manitoba, Bryan Little scored twice on power plays and Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record for saves in a period as Winnipeg handed St Louis their third straight loss.

Pavelec, starting his second game this season after being called up from the minors on Tuesday last week, broke his own Atlanta-Winnipeg franchise record for saves in a period with 25 in the second. He had a 24-save period on Oct. 31, 2009, against Ottawa.

The shots were also a dubious mark, tying the franchise record for most shots allowed in a period.

Pavelec made 34 saves for the game.

Blues goalie Pheonix Copley, a native of North Pole, Alaska, made his first NHL start and had 24 saves. He played in one game last season.

Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg.

ISLANDERS 4, KINGS 2

In New York, Anders Lee scored two power-play goals to lead New York over Los Angeles.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist, Jason Chimera also scored and Jean-Francois Berube stopped 34 shots to earn his first win in his third start of the season for the Islanders.

New York, who won their third straight and fourth in the past five games, came in with back-to-back shutouts.

Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Carter also scored for Los Angeles, who lost their third straight. Peter Budaj finished with 32 saves.