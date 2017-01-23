Australia defeat Pakistan by 86 runs to win series

AFP, SYDNEY

Australia yesterday secured the one-day international series against Pakistan with a commanding 86-run win at the Sydney Cricket Ground, taking a 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Set an imposing 354 to win, Pakistan were never really in the hunt.

After Australia made 353-6 on the back of a David Warner century that was aided by appalling fielding from the tourists. Pakistan replied with 267 from 43.5 overs.

Opener Sharjeel Khan whacked out 74 from just 47 balls, but once he fell to recalled leg-spinner Adam Zampa Pakistan’s fate was all, but sealed.

Warner backed his form with the bat by doing what Pakistan could not and hanging on to two excellent catches.

After Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss, the home side took advantage of a placid wicket and the hapless Pakistan fielding.

Warner led the way, but Pakistan did not help themselves, conceding a number of overthrows and dropped catches at crucial times.

He made 130, finishing with 11 fours and two sixes.

The left-hander was dropped on 113 when Hasan Ali grassed a simple chance at mid-off from spinner Imad Wasim.

Smith scored 49 off 48 balls, but was let off when he had made just 10 when Sharjeel made a lazy one-handed attempt at gully from Junaid Khan’s bowling.

Sharjeel also dropped Travis Head when he was on 28, again to the chagrin of luckless Junaid. Head went on to make 58 off 36 balls.

Hasan put down a difficult chance off Glenn Maxwell when he was on eight and the Australian went on to score 78.

Despite his two dropped catches, Hasan at least redeemed himself by taking 5-52, easily the best of the Pakistan bowlers.

Warner and Smith put on 120 for the second wicket to put Australia in a commanding position before Hasan removed both in the space of three balls to give the tourists some renewed hope.

However, Head and Maxwell then cut loose to add 100 for the fourth wicket in just 64 balls.

Maxwell faced just 44 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six.

Pakistan recalled captain Azhar Ali after a hamstring injury at the expense of Asad Shafiq, while Australia recalled Mitchell Starc and spinner Zampa for James Faulkner and Billy Stanlake.

Zampa, controversially overlooked for the upcoming India tour, took his opportunity with 3-55 from his 10 overs.

NZ VS BANGLADESH

AP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand

The third day of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh was abandoned because of rain yesterday without a ball being bowled, leaving the match closely balanced with two extended days remaining.

After bringing an early end to play on the second day, rain continued throughout the night and into the afternoon in Christchurch. The pitch, surrounds and bowlers’ run-ups remained covered throughout the day, while the outfield became water-logged from the constant rain.

The umpires made the decision to abandon the day’s play at 4pm and play is to start 30 minutes early today, when the weather is expected to improve.

New Zealand was due to resume their first innings at 260-7 in reply to Bangladesh’s 289. Henry Nicholls is 56 not out — the third player to post a half-century in the New Zealand innings — and fast bowler Tim Southee is unbeaten on four.

New Zealand’s innings has been built around Ross Taylor’s 77 — his 27th half-century, which carried him past 6,000 Test runs — and Tom Latham’s 68 — his sixth fifty in his past seven Tests.