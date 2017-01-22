Baltimore Ravens’ Zach Orr retires at 24 due to disease

AFP, WASHINGTON

Baltimore Ravens top tackler Zach Orr on Friday retired from the NFL at age 24 after learning last month he has a congenital neck and spine condition.

Orr, a third-year linebacker, discovered the condition after suffering two herniated discs atop his vertebrae making a tackle late in a 31-27 Christmas Day loss to Pittsburgh.

Doctors conducted a computed axial tomography scan that revealed his condition, which puts him at risk of death or serious injury should he play again.

“I’m really just blessed and thankful that we were able to find this problem,” Orr said. “The doctors and Ravens medical staff probably ended up saving my life and definitely allowed me to live a normal lifestyle.”

“I’m thankful I’m able to walk away from the game in good health,” he added.

Orr, the son of nine-year NFL tight end Terry Orr, led the Ravens with 132 tackles.

He put on a helmet and pads for 15 years at various youth levels in Texas with no problems, unaware of his condition or risks.

Orr said doctors told him less than 1 percent of the population is born with his condition when they said he would never again pass an NFL physical.

“I was in disbelief,” Orr said. “A lot of emotions came across my mind. I was shocked, sad, mad all at the same time. I felt like I had much more on the field that I could improve on and was looking forward to coming back next year better than ever.”

“It definitely was difficult at first, but I’m at peace with it now,” he added.