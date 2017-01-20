Great Wall of India to lead Red Team in All-Star Game

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Dacin Tigers center Sim Bhullar heads the list of foreign players set to showcase their skills in the slam dunk and three-pointer contests, before eyeing glory in tomorrow’s SBL All-Star Game.

Playing his first SBL season, Bhullar has made a huge impact with his offensive output, as well as anchoring a robust defense, leading the Tigers to a league-best 16-6 record at the top of the standing.

Bhullar has lit up the board with consistent outstanding performances, putting him up among frontrunners in field goals, rebounds and blocked shots, among other categories.

Born in Canada to parents from India, Bhullar played college ball in New Mexico and had a brief stint with the Sacramento Kings in 2015. He made NBA history by being the first professional player of Indian descent.

At 2.26m and 163kg, Bhullar is the tallest and heftiest player in SBL history, with local fans and media tagging him the “Yao Ming of India” and the “Great Wall of India” for his sturdy defense.

Through 22 games, Bhullar has averaged 19.6 points and 15.6 rebounds for a total of 431 points and 343 rebounds, both the second-highest in the league.

It was no surprise that fans and coaches selected him as captain of the Red Team for the All-Star Game.

Tomorrow’s action at New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang Gymnasium commences at 3pm with the popular slam dunk and three-pointer contests, before the game begins at 7pm.

“This is my first season and it’s an honor to be chosen as team captain, because this is my first All-Star game as a pro player,” Bhullar said at the launch event earlier this week. “I will make some dunks and even try some three-pointers. We will make it an exciting and unforgettable evening for the fans to enjoy.”

The Red Team is composed of stars chosen from the Tigers, the Yulon Dinos, Taiwan Beer and Bank of Taiwan. The White Team features players from the Fubon Braves, Pauian Archiland and Kinmen Kaoliang.

Among those joining Bhullar in the red shirts are Chou Po-hsuan and Chu Yi-tsung of Taiwan Beer, as well as Herve Lamizana and Lu Cheng-ju of the Dinos.

Chou said he is glad to be a teammate of Bhullar for once.

“He is really tough to play against and always blocks my shots,” Chou said. “In one match this season, I had three shots blocked by him.”

Players wearing the white shirts include Joseph Lin of the Fubon Braves, the younger brother of NBA star Jeremy Lin, Quincy Davis and Lin Chin-pang of Pauian Archiland, and Eugene Phelps and Chien Wei-ju of Kinmen Kaoliang.

At the mid-point of the season, the Braves and Dinos are second in the standings with 14-8 records, followed by Taiwan Beer at 13-9, Pauian Archiland at 10-12, with Kinmen Koaliang and Bank of Taiwan at bottom at 5-17.