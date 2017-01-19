SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

OLYMPICS

Tokyo to assess golf club

Tokyo 2020 organizers said they would review the membership practices of the golf course selected for the Olympic Games following criticism that it does not allow women as full members. Founded in 1929, the Kasumigaseki Country Club is one of the oldest private clubs in Japan, but does not allow women to become full members or play on Sundays. “The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee will continue studying the club owner’s policy on the membership eligibility and responses to the public discussion,” organizers said in a statement. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has urged the club to admit women as full members. “I feel very uncomfortable about women not being able to become a regular member in this era,” Koike said. Kasumigaseki has hosted more top-level tournaments than any other golf course in the nation, organizers said, adding that it has hosted various national competitions, including the 1999 Japan Women’s Open, and it fully meets requirements for Olympic-level golf competitions.

SOCCER

Crystal Palace defeat Bolton

Christian Benteke spared Sam Allardyce’s blushes as the Crystal Palace striker came off the bench to inspire a 2-1 win over Bolton, while Lincoln and Sutton pulled off shock victories in Tuesday’s FA Cup third-round replays. Palace manager Allardyce had gone five matches without a win since replacing the sacked Alan Pardew just before Christmas. Falling behind in the first half, Allardyce sent on Benteke and the switch paid immediate dividends, as the former Liverpool striker headed Palace’s 68th minute equalizer. Benteke completed Palace’s revival with a fierce finish from Andros Townsend’s cross in the 77th minute to set up a home tie with Manchester City in the fourth round. At Sincil Bank, National Conference leaders Lincoln sent second-tier Ipswich crashing out with a surprise 1-0 win. Sutton, currently 15th in the fifth tier, lived up to their reputation as FA Cup giant-killers with a shock 3-1 win at third-tier AFC Wimbledon. In the night’s third upset, fourth-tier Blackpool, FA Cup winners in 1953, enjoyed a 2-1 win at Championship side Barnsley. Burnley piled on the misery for struggling Sunderland with a 2-0 win at Turf Moor. Burnley’s fourth-round opponents are second-tier Bristol City, who beat Fleetwood 1-0 in their replay at Highbury Stadium thanks to Jamie Paterson’s 17th minute goal.

SOCCER

Inter edge Bologna 3-2

Jeison Murillo on Tuesday scored with a spectacular bicycle-kick and Antonio Candreva got the winner in extra time as Inter beat Bologna 3-2 to advance to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals. Shortly after the half-hour mark, Murillo broke the deadlock in style, redirecting a corner from Joao Mario with a picture-perfect overhead effort from beyond the penalty spot. Mario also provided the pass when Rodrigo Palacio burst through the offside trap to make it 2-0 six minutes later. Blerim Dzemaili pulled one back for Bologna before the break with a shot that was deflected in by Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia. Godfred Donsah equalized for Bologna in the 73rd, heading in a cross by the far post as Inter’s defense appeared more concerned with Mattia Destro. Eight minutes into extra time, Candreva scored with a shot that deflected in off a defender.