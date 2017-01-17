Williamson fires Black Caps to unlikely victory

AFP, WELLINGTON

Kane Williamson scored his 15th century as New Zealand staged a remarkable fightback to win the first Test against Bangladesh by seven wickets in the final session in Wellington yesterday.

He described it has “a second-innings match” where Bangladesh’s first innings 595 and New Zealand’s 539 in reply were in effect removed from the equation when the pressure went on.

On a dramatic final day, the Bangladesh second innings ended on 160-9 with captain and prolific scorer Mushfiqur Rahim rushed to hospital after being felled by a bouncer.

He was later given the all-clear by doctors, but took no further part in the game as Williamson and Ross Taylor launched a batting onslaught reach their 217-run target with time to spare in the final session.

Williamson, who ended on 104 not out off 90 balls, said he knew New Zealand had a chance when they got their first innings within 56 runs of Bangladesh.

“From then on it became a second-innings match... when you go into the last innings of a Test anything can happen,” Williamson said, admitting to some tense moments when New Zealand were 39-2 with Tom Latham departing for 16 and Jeet Raval for 13.

“Coming into [the] last two sessions and either team could win it. That’s what Test cricket is about. “When you’re two for 30, 200 can be quite a long way away in the last innings,” he said.

There were no complaints from Bangladesh about the outcome, with Tamim Iqbal, who took over the captaincy, saying they only had themselves to blame.

“In the second innings we could have batted well. [We were] unlucky in the sense regarding injury, yes, but we could have batted well,” he said. “We always believed this Test match is not over yet and there will be one session or period of 20, 25 overs for both the teams where whoever does well in that small session might win the Test match. That’s what New Zealand did better than us and that’s why they are in winning position today.”