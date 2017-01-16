Icardi on target as Inter fight back to beat Chievo

AP, MILAN, Italy

Serie A’s top goalscorer will not be moving to the Chinese Super League anytime soon.

Mauro Icardi scored again to help Inter come from behind to beat AC Chievo Verona 3-1 on Saturday and his goalscoring rate is sure to be garnering attention among the new pacesetters in the global transfer market.

However, Icardi, who turns 24 on Thursday, said he is not about to follow the likes of Carlos Tevez, Axel Witsel, Oscar and John Obi Mikel to China.

“I renewed my contract at the beginning of the year and I’m happy to stay with this shirt,” Icardi said. “There’s always time to go to China at the end of my career.”

Icardi scored the equalizer in the 69th minute, volleying in Antonio Candreva’s stunning cross from the right.

Icardi’s 15th goal in 20 league matches moved him two clear of AS Roma forward Edin Dzeko and Torino’s Andrea Belotti in the goalscoring charts.

Icardi also had a hand in the winner, four minutes from time. He won the ball back in midfield and set up Ivan Perisic, who raced toward goal, before firing past Stefano Sorrentino after the Chievo defenders backed away.

Eder completed the scoring in stoppage-time.

Veteran 37-year-old Sergio Pellissier had given Chievo an early lead.

Inter extended their winning run in the league to five matches and moved up to fifth, level on points with AC Milan, who have played two matches less than Stefano Pioli’s side and visit Torino today. Chievo remained 11th.

“We had a great game,” Icardi said. “We’ve shown we have character for several games now.”