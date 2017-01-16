Result still possible, Tom Latham says

AP, WELLINGTON

New Zealand captured three wickets before stumps on the fourth day of the first Test against Bangladesh yesterday to send the tourists into the final day with a lead of 122 and seven second-innings wickets in hand.

After making all the running in the match from the opening day, Bangladesh ended the fourth day at 66-3 after establishing a 56-run lead on the first innings.

The tourists also lost opener Imrul Kayes, who retired hurt on 24 and was carried from the stadium on a stretcher after suffering an injury while running between wickets.

The injury blighted a day in which Kayes had taken five catches as a stand-in wicketkeeper for injured captain Mushfiqur Rahim — a record for a substitute.

The last hour of play undermined some of the earlier work that Bangladesh had done to edge ahead of New Zealand.

They first reached 595-8 in their first innings — their second-highest total in Tests and highest outside Bangladesh — then with a novice attack they dismissed New Zealand for 539 to gain a small first-innings lead on a pitch at the Basin Reserve which has shown no signs of deteriorating over four days.

Opener Tamim Iqbal was out for 24 in the 14th over, bowled by spinner Mitchell Santner, then Kayes suffered his injury and was assisted from the field by paramedics.

Mahmudullah suffered the misfortune of being caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling from the bowling of Neil Wagner two overs before stumps, then nightwatchman Mehedi Hasan (1) threw his wicket away when he was run out on the final ball of the day.

Mominul Haque was left on 10 not out, with a draw still looming as the most likely result in the first of the two-match series.

Earlier, New Zealand opener Tom Latham made 177 — his highest Test score — to guide New Zealand past the follow-on mark of 395.

Half-centuries by Henry Nicholls (53), Santner (73) and 49 by Watling helped keep the hosts in the match.

Latham said it was still possible to get a result on the final day.

“Test cricket can do some funny things,” Latham said. “They’re 120 ahead with seven wickets in the shed, but if we can get a couple of quick ones in the morning you never know.”

Latham’s century was his sixth in Tests.

“It was nice to make a significant contribution and for us to have been backs against the wall after that first innings and then to come out 50 behind, then to get three quick wickets was pleasing,” Latham said. “The key when you chase big scores is not to lose wickets in clumps and we certainly didn’t do that. We managed to build 50 partnerships for the first four partnerships, and that allowed us to keep the momentum going and build those big partnerships.”