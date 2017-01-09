Seahawks, Texans advance with wins

AFP, WASHINGTON

Russell Wilson tossed two touchdown passes to power Seattle over Detroit 26-6, while Brock Osweiler threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Houston beat Oakland 27-14 in Saturday’s NFL playoff openers.

The Seahawks stretched their playoff win streak in Seattle to 10 games, the third-best in NFL history, and booked a second-round NFC matchup in Atlanta, Georgia next weekend.

“We’re expecting a fight,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “They are rested. They are going to be hungry, but we’re hungry too. We’re going to come out and give them everything we’ve got.”

The Lions suffered their NFL-record ninth consecutive playoff defeat. Detroit have not won a playoff game in 25 seasons and have not won a road playoff game or an NFL title since 1957.

“We were just locked in,” Wagner said. “We knew we were going to play well.”

Houston advanced to a second-round AFC matchup next weekend at either New England or Kansas City. Houston’s fate depends upon the outcome the Pittsburgh-Miami playoff game.

“Overall, it was probably our best game of the year,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “I’m really proud of these players.”

“I don’t care who we play. We are going to play at a high level,” Texans defensive star Jadeveon Clowney said. “We are just going to keep fighting.”

The Green Bay Packers, entering the playoffs on a six-game win streak, were yesterday to host the New York Giants, with the winner to visit Dallas a week later in the second round.

At Seattle, Thomas Rawls carried 27 times for a team playoff record 161 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“I’m feeling so good. We worked so hard to get to this point,” Rawls said. “It motivates us, playing tough hard-nosed Seahawks football. That’s what we did.”

The Seahawks, who have not lost a home playoff game since January 2005, opened the scoring on Wilson’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Paul Richardson.

Richardson made a one-handed touchdown reception while grabbing a defender’s face mask, but did not draw an offensive pass interference penalty.

Seattle’s Steven Hauschka kicked a 43-yard field goal and Detroit’s Matt Prater answered from 51 yards late in the second quarter to leave the Seahawks ahead 10-3 at halftime.

Prater added a 53-yard field goal for the Lions but Hauschka answered from 27 yards early in the fourth quarter to give Seattle a 13-6 edge.

On their next possession, the Seahawks drove 82 yards in eight plays capped by Rawls’ 4-yard touchdown run, although Hauschka’s missed conversion kick left Seattle ahead by only 19-6.

Wilson lofted a final 13-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin with 4 minutes, 12 seconds remaining to seal Detroit’s fate.

The Texans, 19-0 over three seasons when leading at halftime and 6-0 in this campaign, could become the first team to play a Super Bowl in their own home stadium.

“This was truly an ultimate team victory, and I’m very proud of this football team,” Osweiler said. “It means a lot.”

The Raiders, in their first playoff game since the 2002 season, struggled behind rookie Connor Cook, who became the first quarterback to make his first NFL start in a playoff game after injuries to Derek Carr and Matt McGloin.

The Texans, who had not won a playoff game in four years, had the fewest total season points of any playoff team since 2005, but their top-rated defensive was good enough to put them in the post-season.