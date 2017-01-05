Sri Lanka waver in 507-run chase

Reuters, CAPE TOWN

South Africa paceman Vernon Philander yesterday made early inroads as he took the first wicket of Sri Lanka’s second innings and began the bid to bring an early end to the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

Sri Lanka were 17-1 at tea on the third day, facing the inevitably of defeat after being set a nominal target of 507 runs to keep the series alive.

South Africa declared their second innings midway through yesterday’s second session, giving themselves more than two days to claim the 10 wickets they need for a second successive Test win and the series victory.

Dimuth Karunaratne was clean bowled by a ball from Philander that swung back in and toppled the wickets in the sixth over of the innings. He had made just 6.

Kaushal Silva (7) and Kusal Mendis (4) were not out at tea, but faced a long haul as the hosts seek to wrap up the result early.

Sri Lanka were put into bat midway through the second session after South Africa’s lead went past 500 runs. They declared on 224-7, having resumed at 35-0 overnight.

Seamer Suranga Lakmal took four wickets in a rare highlight for Sri Lanka, while Dean Elgar top-scored for the hosts with 55 to add to his first-innings century after being 19 not out overnight. He edged veteran spinner Rangana Herath to Angelo Mathews at first slip to be the third wicket to fall yesterday.

First to go was Stephen Cook, who was squared up by Lakmal and edged the ball to Karunaratne in the slips, dismissed for 30.

Five balls later, Lakmal tempted Hashim Amla forward and a tentative push saw him get caught behind without scoring as his wretched run of form continued.

J.P. Duminy (30) was trapped leg before wicket when Lakmal rapped him on the pads in the last over before lunch.