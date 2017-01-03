Chang Kai-chen advances at the Shenzhen Open

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Chang Kai-chen advanced to the second round of the Shenzhen Open yesterday, while top seed Agnieszka Radwanska survived a marathon three-setter in her first match of the year.

Taoyuan-born world No. 131 Chang defeated Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 in 1 hour, 26 minutes at the opening WTA Tour tournament of the season.

The Taiwanese qualifier saved 10 of 14 break points and converted seven of eight, winning 77 of the 135 points contested to oust the Swiss world No. 57 and set up a second-round clash with Kristyna Pliskova after the world No. 60 rallied from a set down to oust Latvian sixth seed Anastasija Sevastova 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in 1 hour, 48 minutes.

Chang lost her only previous meeting with Pliskova in Dalian, China, last year when the Czech rallied from a set down to record a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) victory.

Top seed Radwanska survived a scare against Duan Yingying of China, running out a 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5 winner in 2 hours, 23 minutes.

Romanian second seed Simona Halep also started the year with a three-setter against Serbian former world No. 1 Jelena Jankovic, finally emerging with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory after 1 hour, 47 minutes.

British third seed Johanna Konta had a much easier start to the new season as she took just 56 minutes to see off the challenge of Turkey’s Cagla Buyukakcay 6-2, 6-0.

“I’m really happy to have started the year again and I’m really enjoying my time in Shenzhen,” Konta told the WTA Web site. “I felt I did a good job of staying present and enjoying every point I got to compete out there today. I’m looking forward to my next match.”

Konta next takes on American veteran Vania King, who advanced to the second round on Sunday.

The only other seed to fall yesterday was Timea Babos after the Hungarian fifth seed was beaten 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 by Serbian qualifier Nina Stojanovic.

There were also first-round victories for Camila Giorgi of Italy, Zheng Saisai of China, Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur.

Earlier, Swiss fourth seed Timea Bacsinszky announced her withdrawal due to an abdominal injury.

“I’m pretty sad about withdrawing today. I was looking forward to playing here again in Shenzhen because I have really good memories at this tournament, but for my own health and the beginning of the year, sometimes you have to be wise and think long term,” she said.