Former South Africa batsman Petersen banned for 2 years

AFP, JOHANNESBURG

Alviro Petersen, a veteran of 36 Tests, on Wednesday became the highest-profile South African cricketer to be banned for corruption since former captain Hansie Cronje in 2000.

Former opening batsman Petersen, 36, was banned for two years after agreeing a plea bargain with Cricket South Africa (CSA).

He is the sixth player to be banned following a corruption scandal which led to former international Gulam Bodi being banned for 20 years for attempting to fix matches in South Africa’s domestic Twenty20 competition during the 2014-2015 season.

More players could yet be charged. A statement by CSA announcing Petersen’s ban said investigations were continuing.

Petersen admitted several breaches of the anti-corruption code — four charges of failing to disclose details of an approach to engage in corrupt conduct; four charges of failing to disclose full details of evidence involving another player; four charges of failing to provide accurate and complete information to investigators; and one charge of concealing and destroying information that was relevant to the investigation.

After considering representations made by Petersen, CSA withdrew other charges, including those relating to fixing or contriving to fix any match, as well as seeking, accepting or offering to accept any bribe or other reward to fix or influence any match.

The two year-ban is effective from Nov. 12, when Petersen was suspended because the charges were laid against him.

“I would like to apologize to my family, friends, the public who are fans of the game of cricket, my teammates, Gauteng cricket, Lions cricket and especially to Cricket South Africa for my actions,” Petersen said, according to a CSA statement.

“At the time that the meetings with Bodi and the fixers happened, I never had any intention of fixing matches or taking money. I now deeply regret having participated in these meetings and not to have immediately reported them to the authorities as I am obliged to do. I understand that I need to take personal responsibility for my actions and I accept the punishment that CSA has imposed on me. I hope that other players will learn from my experience and be better prepared if they find themselves in the situation that I was in,” he said.