Tigers roar to first place with win

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Dacin Tigers improved to 8-2 as big center Sim Bhullar from India made a double-double to lead his team to a 71-67 victory over Taiwan Beer in Super Basketball League action last night.

It was a battle between the top two import players, with Bhullar — dubbed by fans the “Yao Ming of India” — taking on Quincy Davis, a naturalized Taiwanese originally from the US, in the key match-up between the two sides.

Bhullar shot 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Davis also had a productive day at the office with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Brew Crew.

Dacin point guards Lu Chi-er and Chou Yi-hsiang contributed with 16 and 13 points respectively to help their side pull away for a narrow four-point triumph.

Dacin now sit atop the SBL table, with second-placed Yulon Luxgen Dinos close behind with a 7-2 record after edging Kinmen Kaoliang 85-82 in yesterday’s second game, which also took place in Changhua.

African hoop star Herve Lamizana from the Ivory Coast gave a stellar performance, with 25 points and 11 rebounds for Yulon.

Forward Chou Po-cheng netted 14 markers and had nine rebounds for Yulon.

His counterpart, big American center Eugene Phelps, hustled and directed play to post even better numbers: 25 points and 15 rebounds, but his teammates could not make up the difference.

The Fubon Braves, who were not in action yesterday, remained in third place with a 7-3 record after four weeks of the season, while Taiwan Beer, at 5-5, occupied fourth place in the table.

In the late game, Taiwan Bank won their second game of the season, prevailing over Pauian Archiland 67-65.

Three Taiwan Bank starters posted double-digit points, including center Luke Nevill from Australia, along with guards Liu Wei-chen and Lee Wei-tse.

In results from Friday in New Taipei City, the Dacin Tigers rolled over Taiwan Bank 80-73, while Taiwan Beer soaked the Fubon Braves to win at 76-69.

Three games are scheduled for today, all in Changhua, with fans anticipating an exciting encounter between the two leading teams when the Tigers take on Yulon at 3pm.

That is to be followed by the Fubon Braves battling Tawian Bank in the 5pm game, followed by Kinmen Kaoliang facing Pauian Archiland at 7pm.