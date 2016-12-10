Flyers rally late to beat Edmonton 6-5

AP, PHILADELPHIA

Michael Raffl on Thursday night scored with 1 minute, 29 seconds remaining to cap Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers for the Flyers’ seventh straight win.

Claude Giroux had two goals and one assist, while Mark Streit, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers. Steve Mason stopped 28 shots to win his sixth straight and improve to 11-8-3.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, while Andrej Sekera, Benoit Pouliot and Oscar Klefbom also scored for the Oilers, who have blown leads in four straight games. Jonas Gustavsson finished with 25 saves.

CANADIENS 5, DEVILS 2

In Montreal, Carey Price lost his temper after being bumped twice in his crease and made 19 saves to help Montreal beat New Jersey.

Torrey Mitchell scored twice, while Phillip Danault, Artturi Lehkonen and Max Pacioretty also had goals for the Canadiens in their return from a five-game trip.

Adam Henrique scored a goal and set up one by Taylor Hall for New Jersey, which ended a two-game winning streak.

Montreal had a season-high 49 shots on Cory Schneider.

A wild first period included three goals, four goal reviews and Price’s meltdown.

With 18 seconds left in the first period, Kyle Palmieri slid into Price’s knees, and the goaltender jumped on him and started pummeling him with his blocker. Price was pulled away in the ensuing melee.

PENGUINS 5, PANTHERS 1

In Sunrise, Florida, Sidney Crosby got his 18th goal and added an assist to lead Pittsburgh over Florida.

Conor Sheary, Tom Kuhnhackl, Matt Cullen and Carl Hagelin also scored for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray made 28 saves.

The Penguins have won four straight and five of their past six.

Jaromir Jagr scored his 755th career goal, while Roberto Luongo stopped 25 shots for the Panthers. Luongo allowed three goals on Pittsburgh’s first five shots.

Panthers coach Tom Rowe, who replaced Gerard Gallant on Nov. 28, made his home debut. The Panthers have lost five of six under Rowe, but managed a point in three of those losses.

ISLANDERS 3, BLUES 2

In New York, Anders Lee’s second goal of the game with just more than seven minutes remaining lifted New York over St Louis.

Lee’s go-ahead score on a slap shot came after Casey Cizikas won a face-off in the Blues’ zone and sent the puck back to Lee, who rifled it past Allen with 7 minutes, 18 seconds left. Lee, who started the season slowly, now has seven goals in his past eight games.

John Tavares also scored and Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots to help the Islanders improve their season-best stretch to 5-0-1 in their past six games.

FLAMES 2, COYOTES 1, OT

In Glendale, Arizona, Dougie Hamilton scored 1 minute, 9 seconds into overtime and Chad Johnson stopped 27 shots as Calgary beat Arizona.

Mark Giordano scored for the Flames in a chippy game filled with big hits and multiple fights.

Hamilton capped a fast-paced overtime by decking Arizona’s Mike Smith with a forehand before flipping in a backhander.

Calgary have won five straight and eight of 11 (8-2-1).

Max Domi scored before leaving with an upper-body injury and Smith stopped 33 shots for the Coyotes, who have lost six straight and 11 of 14 (3-7-4).

Arizona captain Shane Doan became Arizona’s all-time assist leader and is the fifth player in NHL history to own his team’s records for games played, goals, assists, points, game-winning goals and power-play goals.