Spurs eye record on road

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The San Antonio Spurs erased an early 10-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-91 on Tuesday, extending their perfect record on the road to 13-0.

The Spurs are closing in on NBA history.

They became just the second team to win their first 13 away games, after the Golden State Warriors won their first 14 last season.

San Antonio notched away win No. 13 without veteran stars Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, with Parker ruled out because of a knee contusion and Ginobili in uniform, but on the bench on the second night of back-to-back games.

Kawhi Leonard more than took up the slack, scoring 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting.

Australian guard Patty Mills came off the bench to add 15 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Having twice trailed by 10 in the first half, the Spurs were down 46-43 at the interval.

As they did on Monday against the Bucks in Milwaukee, the Spurs produced a big third quarter to take control, outscoring the Timberwolves 29-18 in the period.

Mills said he did not know why the Spurs have been so successful on the road.

“Not sure, mate,” he said. “It’s hard to win an NBA game, especially on the road.”

“Maybe [it’s] that extra focus,” he said. “Knowing that we’re in another team’s building and them trying to come out and wanting to beat us, there’s that little bit extra focus or energy.”

Elsewhere, the Grizzlies notched their fourth straight win, holding on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 96-91 in Memphis, Tennessee, with Marc Gasol scoring 26 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.