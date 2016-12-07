Thompson explodes for 60 points

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Klay Thompson exploded for a career-high 60 points in a phenomenal individual display as the Golden State Warriors steamrollered the Indiana Pacers 142-106 on Monday.

Thompson tormented Indiana with a mesmerizing performance which saw him rack up 40 points in the first two quarters alone.

A further 20 points in the third quarter gave Thompson the highest individual game tally of his career and the highest of any player in the NBA this season as the Warriors improved to 18-3.

Thompson sat out the entire fourth quarter so was denied the opportunity to improve his tally, which included eight three-pointers.

Kevin Durant added 20 points for the Warriors with Stephen Curry chipping in with 13, but the night belonged to Thompson, who had the Oakland crowd on their feet as the baskets rained down from all angles.

“It was fun, I was in a great rhythm, took all good shots for the most part. Still missed a few wide open threes I wish I’d got, but it was a fun night, to say the least,” Thompson said.

Thompson declined to speculate on what his points tally might have been had Steve Kerr not elected to pull him in the fourth quarter.

“Good question,” a smiling Thompson said. “Who knows?”

Paul George led the scoring for the Pacers with 21 points as Indiana fell to 10-11 for the season.

Thompson’s virtuoso display was the highlight of another busy round of NBA games which saw Russell Westbrook maintain his extraordinary run of form with a sixth straight triple-double.

Westbrook moved to within one game of equaling Michael Jordan’s seven consecutive triple-doubles in 1989 when he secured his 10th assist midway through the third quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 102-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Westbrook eventually finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as the Thunder improved to 14-8.

The 28-year-old is now three away from matching Wilt Chamberlain’s all-time record of nine consecutive triple-doubles set in 1968.

Westbrook has compiled 11 triple-doubles so far this season — the same number as the rest of the NBA combined.

“What Russell is doing is incredible, remarkable. It’s something the league hasn’t seen like this in a long, long time, but I also give Russell, and our guys, a lot of credit. We’re a team ... They’re all trying to make each other better,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.

Westbrook, who is averaging triple-double numbers for the season of 31 points, 10.9 rebounds and 11.3 assists, made 10 of 22 from the floor and nine of 14 from the foul line.

“He does so many different things,” said Thabo Sefolosha, Westbrook’s former Thunder teammate who was given the thankless task of attempting to guard him. “He has such a high energy level. You have to try to take his air space, contest his shot. He made a bunch tonight.”

Donovan praised Westbrook’s ability to read the game before choosing when to strike.

“I think he was just kind of biding his time, seeing what was going to be open,” Donovan said. “He’s reading the game in his mind and then he’s going to take advantage of the opportunities that he thinks are there.”

In Toronto, LeBron James scored 34 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped their three-game losing streak with a hard-fought 116-112 win over the Raptors, a repeat of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals showdown.

James led the scoring for the Cavs, who also saw Kevin Love pour on 28 points with 14 rebounds as the Raptors’ six-game winning streak came to an end.