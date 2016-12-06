SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Valencia held by Malaga

Valencia’s winless streak extended to six La Liga games as Pablo Fornals struck deep into stoppage-time to hand Malaga a deserved 2-2 draw at a discontented Mestalla on Sunday. Pablo Fornals had given the visitors the perfect start after just three minutes, but Valencia looked set for a much-needed win as Rodrigo and Alvaro Medran turned the game around before halftime. However, Valencia’s Italian boss Cesare Prandelli was faced with his first calls to go from the home fans after just seven games in charge when Fornals made Malaga’s late pressure count in the 93rd minute. Valencia move just two points clear of the relegation zone in 16th place. Earlier, Athletic Bilbao leapfrogged Sociedad Deportiva Eibar into seventh place as they got the better of a Basque derby with a 3-1 win at the San Mames.

SOCCER

Hamburg move up to 17th

Hamburg SV moved off the bottom of the Bundesliga table on Sunday after securing their first league win of the season with a 2-0 victory at fellow strugglers SV Darmstadt 98. Ingolstadt 04, who lost 2-1 at Werder Bremen on Saturday, are now bottom after Hamburg’s Michael Gregoritsch scored his third goal in two games to give his side a first-half lead at Darmstadt. When Serbia winger Filip Kostic whipped in a cross with half an hour gone, striker Gregoritsch produced a superb diving header. In the dying stages, Japan international Gotoku Sakai sprinted clear, then slipped the ball to Matthias Ostrzolek, who blasted home from the edge of the penalty area on 90 minutes for his first Bundesliga goal. “It is important that we won — it was a sign to the league that we’re still alive,” Gregoritsch told Sky after a win which took some of the pressure off Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol. “It feels like a big rock has been lifted off all of our hearts.” The result leaves Hamburg 17th, one place below Darmstadt, with both teams in the relegation places.

GOLF

Matsuyama triumphs again

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, the hottest player in world golf over the past two months, survived a shaky back nine to clinch his fourth win in five starts with a two-stroke victory at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Sunday. While tournament host Tiger Woods delivered the good, bad and ugly as he finished 14 shots back in his much-anticipated return to competition, Matsuyama ended a dominant week with his worst round, a one-over 73 at the Albany course on the island of New Providence. “I have played very, very well until today,” world No. 6 Matsuyama, speaking through an interpreter, told the Golf Channel about his sizzling run. “Today, I struggled a bit.”

GOLF

Stone claims second title

Brandon Stone claimed a second European Tour victory as he ran away from the field for a seven-stroke triumph at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at the Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa, on Sunday. The 23-year-old extended his overnight three-shot advantage as he finished with a 67 and a 22-under total of 266 on the opening weekend of the new season. Four birdies in five holes from 10th strengthened his grip on the leaderboard and saw him move away from the chasing pack to add to the South African Open title he won in January.