Taiwan’s Jenny Huang remains undefeated

By Cobus du Plessis / Staff reporter

Taiwanese judo black belt Jenny Huang remained undefeated as she clinched the first-ever foot choke victory in ONE Championship history, overcoming a near-dominant performance from the Philippines’ April Osenio in their women’s atomweight (47.7kg to 52.2kg) bout on Friday.

Huang had her hands full in the third fight of the night in mixed martial arts organization ONE Championship’s “Age of Domination” event at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines, but began to time her takedowns more efficiently and finished the bout 4 minutes, 28 seconds into the second round.

The submission victory is 25-year-old Huang’s third in five pro fights.

On whether she thinks the win earned her a shot at Angela Lee’s world championship belt, Huang, Taiwan’s first professional female mixed martial artist, was hesitant.

“I don’t have that thinking right now for the championship,” Huang said. “I am thinking about every bout right now to give me more practice and more experience to move on to the next time, and when the time is right, then the championship.”

In the first round Osenio was light on her feet and dominated a stiff and immobile Huang with kicks and punches to the body and head. Two left high kicks stunned Huang badly.

The second round began with two minutes of both women feinting and stalking one another, before Huang scored a hip toss takedown and landed flush in side control. From there, she took Osenio’s back with both hooks in and dominated the rest of the round.

Osenio eventually escaped and reversed positions, but Huang smoothly transitioned to an omoplata shoulder lock. Osenio squared up with Huang to take pressure off the shoulder, but that was when Huang switched to a foot choke, forcing the submission tap-out.

In the main event, Brandon “The Truth” Vera retained his ONE heavyweight world championship with a dominant victory over previously unbeaten Japanese challenger Hideki Sekine.

ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes of Brazil also retained his title, overcoming a nose injury he sustained in the third round to defeat young rising star Reece “Lightning” McLaren of Australia in the co-main event.