Wang Chien-ming says he has not ruled out retirement

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese pitcher Wang Chien-ming, who arrived home yesterday for a month-long stay, said he is hoping to play Major League Baseball next year, but will also consider retiring if he does not find the right situation.

“I do not have any expectations. If there is a team that wants me, I will play. If there is not, [I might] retire,” Wang said on arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. “My agents are in contact with teams. I have not heard anything.”

Wang was designated for assignment by his former team, the Kansas City Royals, in September, meaning he was removed from the team’s 40-man roster and essentially let go.

The 36-year-old Wang is now a free agent, but asked by reporters about his hopes were for next year, Wang said he was not thinking too much about where his career will take him.

Looking back at his performance this season, Wang said he did his best.

“All these years of training were meant to prepare me for the moment this year,” he said. “Even though I did not play too many games, I made the most of every opportunity I had.”

Wang said he would attend a baseball camp in Pingtung County from Tuesday through Friday next week and join players from the Chinese Professional Baseball League in a charity golf event in Miaoli County on Dec. 28.

The right-hander appeared in 38 games for the Royals this season, compiling a 6-0 record and a 4.22 ERA. He worked 53-1/3 innings out of the bullpen and had 30 strikeouts and 18 walks.

Wang become a folk hero in Taiwan from 2005 to 2008 when he starred for the New York Yankees, but a foot injury in 2008 and arm injuries in 2009 sent his career into a downward spiral.

He is still popular in Taiwan and Royals games were regularly broadcast this season so that people could see him pitch live.