Verstappen ready to play ‘kingmaker’

AFP, ABU DHABI

A teenager who passed his driving test little more than a year ago, Max Verstappen is the extravagantly talented “outsider” set to create an upset in the final outcome of this year’s Formula One world championship today.

If the 19-year-old Red Bull racer can win the keenly anticipated Abu Dhabi Grand Prix or split Mercedes duo Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, who are dueling for the title, he may well be cast in the role of “kingmaker” in F1’s chronicle.

German Nico Rosberg, who has won nine races this year, needs only to finish on the podium to clinch his maiden championship, even if Lewis Hamilton claims his 10th win of the season. If not, and Hamilton wins, the defending champion will claim his fourth title.

“I think Max might become one of my best friends,” this weekend, joked 31-year-old Briton Hamilton.

Rosberg, also 31, managed a wry grin.

He knows that if Hamilton is leading the race, it might be quite a battle to keep the young Dutchman and his Red Bull teammate Australian Daniel Ricciardo behind him.

“I am only interested in winning and nothing else,” Verstappen said. “It is up to the championship contenders to run their own races. I want to beat them and win and whatever happens, the champion will be the one who deserves it in the end.”

Verstappen, the son of a former F1 racer, has proved already that he has the ability to win races, break records and embarrass former champions and senior teammates without breaking sweat.

In May this year he became the youngest winner of a Grand Prix when he triumphed at the Circuit de Catalunya in Spain at the age of 18 years, 228 days, one of only two races not won by a Mercedes driver. The other went to Ricciardo in Malaysia.

If his Spanish win was a victory gifted by a collision between the two dominant Mercedes cars, he has long since shown he needs no special favors to succeed and impress.

In a series of spectacular drives, he has mixed aggression with precision and provocative blocking moves with outstanding skill to establish himself as a champion-in-waiting just six months after switching from perennial midfielders Toro Rosso to former champions Red Bull.

His win in Spain was delivered with astonishing aplomb on his debut with his new team and came after only 23 outings in an F1 car.

Many observers believe that a similar performance or, if needed, a repeat of his stunning wet-weather rush to the podium in Brazil could carry him into a position to influence the destination of this year’s drivers’ title.

His performance in Sao Paulo, where he recovered from 16th to finish third in torrential rain, was praised as one of the greatest wet-weather drives in the history of the sport.

On Friday, he was less spectacular as he struggled slightly with tire degrading and engine power problems to take fourth place at the end of two free practice sessions.

He was also blocked on one of his best laps, an inconvenience that he said cost him at least 0.2 seconds and left him 0.5 seconds off Hamilton’s fastest pace.

“I think it will be tight here,” Verstappen said. “Ferrari is looking quite strong here this weekend, but I am sure we can be stronger.”

Verstappen is trying not only to claim a podium finish, or win.

He is also keen to claim fourth place in the drivers’ championship in which, before the race, he is just five points behind Sebastian Vettel — the man with whom he has had a series of run-ins and rows.