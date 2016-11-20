SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies, with staff writer

TOUCH RUGBY

Beasts maintain strong lead

The Taipei Beasts moved to a dominant lead atop the Taipei Winter League table after the second week of competition. The pink-clad outfit yesterday notched three wins to make their record 6-0 after a similarly dominant opening week. They beat the Taipei Hulks 4-2, KGB 10-0 and the Taipei Celts 5-2 at the Bailing Rugby Fields in Shilin District yesterday. The Celts are second on the table with three wins and three losses overall, while the Hulks are third with two wins, one draw and two losses. AyKang Galaxy defeated KGB 4-2 in their only game yesterday for fourth, with KGB fifth and Taipei American School sixth, although they have only played three games so far.

ATHLETICS

Qatar paid Diack-led firm

France’s Le Monde newspaper said it obtained documents showing that a former International Association of Athletics Federations official received two payments totaling about US$3.5 million from Qatari investors before the vote for next year’s athletics world championships. The newspaper on Friday said that two payments from Oryx Qatar Sports Investments, an investment fund linked to the Qatari government, were made to Pamodzi Sports Marketing in October and November 2011, days before the vote. Pamodzi is held by Papa Massata Diack, a former marketing consultant at the association who has been banned for allegations of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Russian marathon runner to avoid a doping ban before the 2012 Olympics. Qatar eventually lost out to London, but was later awarded the 2019 worlds.

SOCCER

Sanchez leads Betis to win

Joaquin Sanchez on Friday placed two corner-kicks for teammates to head home and give Real Betis Balompie a victory in the debut of coach Victor Sanchez. Joaquin’s two crosses for first-half goals by defenders Bruno Gonzalez and Aissa Mandi earned them a 2-0 win over UD Las Palmas in Seville. Betis found the weak spot in Las Palmas’ set piece defense and Joaquin exploited it with two crisp corner-kicks to the near post, where Gonzales and Mandi scored from close. Betis hired Sanchez last week to take over following their firing of Gus Poyet after four losses in their previous five matches. Sanchez opted for a new five-man defense and it succeeded in limiting Las Palmas’ attack to a few early threats. The win over Las Palmas lifted Betis into 12th place before the rest of the matches of the 12th round are played. Las Palmas, who have cooled off after a great start to the season, remained in ninth place with only one win in the past eight rounds.

SOCCER

Court rules Chiriboga guilty

An Ecuadoran court on Friday handed down a 10-year jail sentence to former national soccer federation president Luis Chiriboga for corruption in another case stemming from the scandal at world governing body FIFA. Chiriboga, 70, who ran the soccer federation for 18 years, but has been under house arrest since late last year, was convicted of money laundering along with two others at the organization. He is one of about 40 soccer bosses, mainly Latin Americans, implicated in US-led investigations that have rocked FIFA. Judge Miriam Escobar said that about US$6.1 million had passed illegally through Ecuador’s soccer federation. Her court in the capital, Quito, ordered the three soccer officials to pay back double that and to give up properties. Lawyers for the men said they would appeal.