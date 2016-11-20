Leipzig beat Leverkusen to lead league

AP, FRANKFURT, Germany

In one of the most startling developments in European soccer this season, newcomers RB Leipzig on Friday stormed to the top of the Bundesliga by coming from behind twice to earn a 3-2 win at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

In the process, Leipzig also set a Bundesliga record by staying undefeated in their first 11 matches after promotion.

Leipzig opened a three-point lead heading into yesterday, when Bayern Munich were to face a tough match at Borussia Dortmund. Bayern need to win to stay even on points with Leipzig.

Leipzig fell behind a minute into the match, but replied quickly and Willi Orban got the winner in the 81st minute.

“The team’s got a great mentality,” Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl said. “We had a lot of confidence. Our win is not undeserved. It was simply great.”

Leipzig have taken 14 of their 27 points away from home and have the best record on the road.

Before the match, about eight masked people stopped the bus carrying the Leipzig team to the stadium by falling to the ground and then throwing paint at the windshield. The assailants then fled, Leverkusen media director Meinolf Sprink said.

Leipzig have been the target of hostile actions by opposing fans, who object to the team’s commercial links to Red Bull, an Austrian maker of energy drinks.

Leipzig’s links to Red Bull have led rival fans to consider it a “test tube team.” The team bus has been stoned and Leipzig’s players are routinely the subject of derogatory chants.

However, Leipzig have also won respect — Bayern players and officials have said that they consider them a serious rival for the title.

The match got off to a fast start, with Leverkusen scoring one minute in. Julian Brandt broke through on the left flank unchallenged and sent a low cross to the far post, where Kevin Kampl tapped it in.

It did not take Leipzig long to recover and their pressure produced a corner. Emil Forsberg took it and Julian Baumgartlinger, under pressure from Marcel Sabitzer, saw the ball late as it hit him in the hip and bounced into the net for an own-goal three minutes later.

However, the pace slowed down noticeably after the bright start and there were few chances on either side until Brandt scored deep into stoppage time. Hakan Calhanoglu sent a long ball to the edge of the area, Brandt controlled it well and fired into the roof of the net.

Calhanoglu wasted a penalty in the 54th, after Stefan Ilsanker had upended Brandt. Calhanoglu took the spot shot, but Peter Gulacsi dived to his left to parry.

Forsberg equalized in the 67th, after a solo run down the middle, before firing from about 20m. Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno got his hand on the ball, but could not keep it out.

The winner came after Kampl could not control a ball in his half. Forsberg swung a cross to the far post, where Orban rose to head in the winner.