Robben, substitute Depay score in Netherlands win

AP, LUXEMBOURG

Arjen Robben marked his return to international duty after a year sidelined by injuries with a goal as the Netherlands beat Luxembourg 3-1 on Sunday in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

However, the Bayern Munich winger’s long-awaited return lasted only 45 minutes, with Robben not returning after the break.

His replacement, Memphis Depay, seized his chance by scoring twice to ensure the Netherlands went second in Group A behind leaders France.

Daley Blind set up Depay’s first goal and said he was happy for his Manchester United teammate, who has struggled at Old Trafford.

“It’s great for him,” Blind said. “I know he is working really hard. He deserved it.”

Robben opened the scoring with a trademark goal to give the Netherlands a 36th-minute lead, collecting a quick pass from Davy Klaassen, cutting in from the right and shooting low into the far corner.

Robben’s attacking threat was not enough to make up for the defensive frailties that have plagued the Netherlands in the past two years and Luxembourg leveled just before halftime.

PSV Eindhoven wingback Joshua Brenet, starting his first international, hauled down Daniel da Mota as he cut in from the left and referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot.

“This was Joshua’s fault,” Netherlands coach Danny Blind said. “He has to learn from it.”

Defender Maxime Chanot calmly stroked the ball past Maarten Stekelenburg for Luxembourg’s first goal against the Netherlands since 1963.

The second half started without Robben, who said he felt some cramp just before the interval and the doctor told him he should not take any risks.

“It’s a great shame,” Robben said. “I wanted to play.”

Depay, who has fallen out of favor with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, combined with Daley Blind to restore the Netherlands’ lead in the 58th minute, powerfully heading in his cross from the left. It was his fourth international goal.

He got his fifth by curling a free-kick over the Luxembourg wall six minutes from time.