SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Gunmen attack Young Stars

Gunmen attacked a bus carrying players and officials of one of South Sudan’s top-flight soccer clubs, killing the driver and injuring six others. The Confederation of African Football said the Young Stars were traveling from the capital, Juba, back to their hometown of Torit when the attack happened. The governing body said the club’s chairman was among the injured. It said the gunmen were unidentified. The Young Stars were going home after losing in the South Sudan Cup final. The confederation said the bus attack followed an attack on a bar in Juba, where gunmen opened fire on people watching a soccer game on TV, killing 11.

CRICKET

West Indies drop Bravo

Batsman Darren Bravo has been dropped from the West Indies squad in Zimbabwe for a triangular one-day international series because of “unacceptable behavior,” the West Indies Cricket Board said on Saturday. Bravo was replaced by Jason Mohammed in the 15-man squad one day after he described board chairman Dave Cameron as a “big idiot” in a tweet following a disagreement over his playing contract. In an interview with SportsMax TV, a Caribbean TV network, Cameron said that Bravo had been offered a grade “C” contract due to his slipping batting average. “It is explicit that if your averages are not above a certain level, it tells you what contracts you get,” Cameron said. “It is very, very explicit. His averages in the last two years have been declining, so what do you do? Reward poor performance or do you encourage him to get better?”

RUGBY UNION

Ireland return home to win

Ireland received a hero’s welcome from 51,000 fans in Dublin following their historic defeat of the All Blacks and then celebrated with a hard-fought and entertaining 52-21 win over Canada at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. A week after earning their first-ever win over world champions New Zealand in Chicago, a completely revamped Ireland team had a slightly absent-minded homecoming before finally overpowering the world’s 18th-ranked side with eight tries. Ireland coach Joe Schmidt opted to rest all the players who began the All Blacks game with a view to next weekend’s hotly-anticipated rematch and witnessed a mixture of enterprise and errors from a side that ended up giving debuts to eight players, including three in the starting XV. The second-string side’s victory, although scrappy, gave Schmidt plenty of food for thought for the All Blacks return, especially with fine returns to the international fold after injury for key forwards Sean O’Brien and captain Peter O’Mahony.

BOXING

Danny Garcia defeats Vargas

Danny Garcia on Saturday night passed the test. The World Boxing Council welterweight champion vowed not to overlook Samuel Vargas, with a major matchup against World Boxing Association champion Keith Thurman looming in March next year, and he did not in front of his hometown crowd. In a nontitle fight scheduled for 10 rounds, Garcia stopped Vargas in the seventh round at Temple University’s Liacouras Center. Afterward, Garcia climbed through the ropes and stood at the edge of the ring, yelling and pointing at Thurman, who was below him ringside at the TV broadcast table. The two then stood toe-to-toe in the ring. “I just had to tell Keith he’s next,” Garcia said. “I’m gonna whoop him. There’s not much more to say. He got what he asked for and now he’s going to face a real big dog.”