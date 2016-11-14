Olympian gives thanks for medal found in trash heap

AFP, ROME

An Olympic fencing champion whose Rio Games gold medal was stolen as he slept on a train was celebrating yesterday after receiving news of its discovery by a stranger via a message on Facebook.

“I am really happy. Even though I had come to terms with losing the medal, it was like a part of me had been taken away,” said Daniele Garozzo, who won Olympic foil gold for Italy in Rio last summer.

Garozzo was travelling by train to Turin to watch his favorite soccer team, Serie A champions Juventus, on Oct. 29 when he awoke from a snooze to find the medal gone from his bag.

However, Lady Luck — in the shape of a “Signora Mara” — stepped in: the Turin-based woman found his medal among a heap of trash outside a train station in the northern city.

Luckily, she knew of the fencer and contacted him via the social media platform as he competed at a World Cup even in Tokyo on Saturday.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said: “I asked her to kindly send a photograph of it first. Not that I did not trust her, but I really did not want to be let down.”

After elimination to British-born American Miles Chamley-Watson in the quarter-finals of his World Cup event, Garozzo opened his telephone to discover the good news.

“I owe her a huge thanks and would like to invite her and her family to a celebratory meal,” he said.