Mon, Nov 14, 2016 - Page 12　

More than 2,000 cyclists join Sun Moon Lake event

Staff writer, with CNA

Cyclists yesterday participate in the Taiwan Cycling Festival’s Round the Lake Challenge Ride at Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County.

Photo: CNA / Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration

This year’s Taiwan Cycyling Festival was held at Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County yesterday, drawing more than 2,000 cyclists from 20 countries.

The festival offered three routes to cyclists, including the 10km Sun Moon Lake Fun Ride, which was limited to 200 participants.

While 1,215 people took part in the 30km Round the Lake Challenge Ride, the 85km Sun Moon Lake-Songboling Challenge attracted 925 participants.

In addition to cycling activities, there were also unicycle clown acts, “flywheel rhythmic dance” and Aboriginal tribal dance performances.

