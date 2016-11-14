Car accident leaves running back Pead in critical condition

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Free agent NFL running back Isaiah Pead was in critical condition after undergoing surgery on Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in Columbus, Ohio, US media reported.

Pead, 26, lost control of his Cadillac at approximately 2:32am on Saturday and drove off the side of a roadway, Columbus police told TV station NBC4.

Smashing through a guardrail, Pead’s car then went down an embankment, striking several trees, ejecting him from the vehicle.

A passenger, Wesley Richardson, 27, was in stable condition.

Pead appeared in three games this season for the Miami Dolphins, with 22 yards on eight carries. He also had one reception for six yards. He was cut by the Dolphins on Oct. 11.

A second-round pick of the St Louis Rams in the 2012 draft, Pead has played in 30 career games, rushing for 100 yards on 27 carries and catching 15 passes for 100 yards.

Pead recently worked out for the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent his first four years in the NFL with the Rams from 2012 to last year.