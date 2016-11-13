First UFC New York bout shatters box office record

Bloomberg

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) first New York City event has sold more than US$17 million in tickets, setting a box-office record for Madison Square Garden.

Gate receipts for yesterday’s UFC 205 lineup surpassed the US$11 million (US$15.9 million adjusted for inflation) in tickets sold for a 1999 boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis.

The event, which features Conor McGregor, mixed-martial arts’ (MMA) biggest male star, also passes the previous US$12 million gate record for UFC.

“It’s the biggest event we’re ever going to do,” said UFC chief operating officer Lawrence Epstein, who was at that Holyfield-Lewis fight. “For pay-per-view we believe it will also be our biggest event of all time, but there’s also this brand enhancement we’ll get out of this event that frankly we couldn’t get in any other city in the world.”

Ranging from US$105 to US$1,510, tickets at face value nearly sold out. They are also setting records on the secondary market, where the average seat is selling for US$1,227, a new high-water mark for MMA tickets, according to data collected by TicketIQ. Fans have come to expect high prices for boxing and MMA events, which do not happen that often.

The biggest MMA promoter in the world, UFC sold for US$4 billion earlier this year to a group led by Hollywood talent agency WME-IMG. That deal came a few months after New York legalized the sport, ending its holdout as the only state where professional MMA was not allowed.