England, Scotland await verdict on poppy tribute

AFP, LONDON

England and Scotland face an uncertain wait to discover if they will face sanctions after proceeding with a contentious poppy tribute to Britain’s war dead in their World Cup qualifier.

The two teams, led by England captain Wayne Rooney and his Scotland counterpart Darren Fletcher, wore black armbands with red poppy motifs during their game at Wembley on Friday, which the hosts won 3-0.

Soccer’s world governing body FIFA has warned the move could contravene rules banning “political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.”

Speaking ahead of the game, England’s interim manager Gareth Southgate said: “We’re just pleased that we can honor the sacrifice of those who have gone before us.”

People in Britain traditionally wear paper poppies or brooches in the days leading up to Nov. 11, the day the Armistice was signed at the end of World War I in 1918, to remember the country’s war dead.

The English and Scottish soccer associations could face disciplinary action if FIFA’s match commissioner mentions the armbands in the official report on the game.

The matter would then be discussed by FIFA’s disciplinary committee, which would announce any sanctions within weeks.

The two teams could face points deductions, potentially harming their chances of reaching the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but a fine is thought to be a more likely outcome.

The players were joined by representatives of Britain’s armed forces ahead of kickoff for a minute’s silence that was respected by the 87,258 crowd.

Players from both sides have backed the decision to proceed with the tribute.

Earlier on Friday, FIFA said it was a “distortion of the facts” to suggest they have banned poppy tributes.

A FIFA spokesperson said it could only act on actual events.

“FIFA was recently contacted by the four British [soccer associations] with specific requests related to the wearing of ‘poppy symbols’ by the players during the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches,” the spokesperson said.

“FIFA’s administration does not have the jurisdiction to take any such decision. The proper body tasked with ensuring the uniform application of the laws of the game is the independent disciplinary committee. FIFA’s administration provided information to the four British [soccer associations] without making any judgements regarding their specific requests, so the perception that FIFA ‘banned’ anything is a distortion of the facts.”