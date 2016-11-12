SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Ciganda, Smith share lead

Carlota Ciganda on Thursday birdied three of the last six holes for a 5-under 67 and a share of the lead with Sarah Jane Smith at the Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Invitational. Ciganda had a bogey-free opening round at the Club de Golf Mexico. The Spaniard won last month in South Korea for her first LPGA Tour title. Smith played the back nine in 5-under 31 after bogeying Nos. 8 and 9 to make the turn at even par. The Australian is winless on the LPGA Tour. Mexican amateur Maria Fassi, a freshman at the University of Arkansas playing on a sponsor invite, was two strokes back on 69 along with South Korea’s Chella Choi and France’s Karine Icher. Michelle Wie opened with a 70. The 2009 winner in Guadalajara, she is also playing on a sponsor invite after failing to qualify for the 30-player event. Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung hit five birdies, but offset those with two bogeys and a double-bogey for a 71 and a share of ninth. Canada’s Brooke Henderson, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 7 in the world, had a double bogey in a 74. No. 14 Anna Nordqvist also struggled, making a double bogey in a 75.

GOLF

Stenson makes late run

Henrik Stenson on Thursday forged a late charge to put himself a shot off the lead after the opening round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Stenson can clinch the Race to Dubai title with a victory in South Africa and three birdies in his last four holes on Day 1 put him in contention for that and a second Nedbank title. Stenson opened with a 3-under 69, just one behind a three-way tie for the lead made up of Felipe Aguilar, Jeunghun Wang and Ross Fisher. It is the first year the Nedbank Challenge forms part of the European Tour’s three-tournament final series. The Nedbank follows last weekend’s Turkish Airlines Open, and the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai is to come next weekend. RoryMcIlroy, the Race to Dubai winner the past two seasons, skipped the Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank. McIlroy is third in the standings behind Stenson and Danny Willett. In South Africa, Stenson started with five straight pars and bogeyed No. 6. He picked up shots at Nos. 8 and 9, but really found his groove at Gary Player Country Club late in his opening round.

SOCCER

Greece probes arson

Greece is enlisting antiterrorism police to investigate a suspected arson attack on a top referee’s home, which prompted the suspension of all league games. Greek Minister of Sports Giorgos Vassiliadis said that the Greek government is also prepared to pull domestic clubs out of European competitions unless “normality” is restored. Greek soccer has been plagued for years by persistent fan violence and allegations of corruption and match-fixing. The government briefly delayed the start of the top division in September, arguing that a festering squabble involving the federation, league organizers, and clubs posed serious security concerns. Vassiliadis said the government “will not accept mafia-style gangs” operating in Greek soccer. He spoke on Thursday after a meeting chaired by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. League matches were indefinitely suspended after Wednesday’s blaze, in which nobody was hurt.