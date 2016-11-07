Bayern’s Ancelotti plays down Robben spat

AFP, BERLIN

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti dismissed Arjen Robben’s sideline spat as just something “from the media” after the Dutchman was substituted in the Bundesliga leaders’ 1-1 draw with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

Bayern were denied a sixth straight win on Saturday by third-placed Hoffenheim, who preserved their unbeaten record this season under coach Julian Nagelsmann, 29, the youngest in Bundesliga history.

The visitors took the lead when Hoffenheim’s Kerem Demirbay beautifully timed his arrival in the penalty area to smash Nadiem Amiri’s pass into the top-left corner on 16 minutes.

The lead did not last and when Douglas Costa fired in a cross, Hoffenheim midfielder Steven Zuber deflected the ball between his own goalkeeper’s legs for an own-goal on 34 minutes.

Robben was replaced by French winger Kingsley Coman on 78 minutes and the Dutch winger stormed past Ancelotti when he was taken off, without making eye contact.

The 32-year-old is renowned for sulking when substituted and Ancelotti said there was nothing to be read from Robben’s body language.

“He played really well for 70 minutes and then I used a fresh player,” Ancelotti said. “Every time that I substitute Arjen Robben, a lot of people seem to think that there is a problem, but there isn’t one — at most, it’s from the media.”

Bayern were unlucky to finish with a 1-1 draw after both Mats Hummels and Thomas Mueller hit the woodwork in the final five minutes.

Mueller has scored four goals in his past three games for Germany, but curiously he has yet to score in any of his 10 Bundesliga games this season.

“The dirt is sticking to my boots a bit,” he said when asked about his near miss which clattered the crossbar.

Hoffenheim have so far claimed the scalps of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC in Germany’s top flight and Ancelotti admitted his side were given a first-half fright.

“We knew before the game that Hoffenheim are a good team, but we were still given a surprise in the first half,” the Italian said. “We played well after that and had our chances to score. At end of the day, we deserved to win, but football’s sometimes like that.”

Nagelsmann, who took over in February and kept his side up last season, has turned Hoffenheim into title contenders and is happy to go into the international break unbeaten.

“We have made good progress and now we have the chance to get a bit of energy back,” said Nagelsmann, whose side next face Hamburg SV and Borussia Moenchengladbach, who are both struggling for form.

Demirbay, who was signed from second-tier Fortuna Duesseldorf in the summer, said the draw was deserved.

“We proved that we can play football against one of the best teams in Europe,” he said.