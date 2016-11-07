Sociedad enter title race, Real Madrid go clear

AP and AFP, MADRID

Real Sociedad became the latest team to join the tight title race in La Liga.

Taking advantage of two second-half penalties, Real Sociedad defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Saturday.

Forward Carlos Vela converted a 54th-minute penalty and striker Willian Jose also scored from the spot in the 75th to give Real Sociedad their fourth win in five matches and their fourth consecutive win at home.

“The truth is we are going through an incredible moment,” Vela said. “We know there is a lot of the season left, but we are enjoying this moment and we want to be fighting for great things in the end.”

Atletico remained in place third, while Real Sociedad were sixth.

It was the second loss in three league games for Atletico, who had been held scoreless only twice before Saturday’s game.

“There are no excuses, they were better than us,” Atletico defender Juanfran Torres said. “We have time to prepare for the match against Madrid. We have to keep our heads high and certainly we will win at home.”

Atletico and Real Madrid play the derby at the Vicente Calderon on Saturday next week after the international break.

Atletico had the league lead until a 1-0 loss at Sevilla two matches ago, a result that dropped Diego Simone’s team to fifth place. They rebounded with a 4-2 win over Malaga, but missed the chance to join neighbors Real at the top of the standings after the loss.

Forward Kevin Gameiro had an opportunity to give Atletico a 1-0 lead in the first half, but his shot from inside the penalty area struck the post in the pouring rain in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastian.

“We had a great first half and created good scoring chances, especially the one with Gameiro, but in the second half they started better and we could not find a way to even up the match,” Simeone said.

In the early game yesterday, Gareth Bale hit both goals as Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to five points with a 3-0 win over CD Leganes.

Bale signed one of the most lucrative deals in soccer history on Monday last week to keep him at the European champions until 2021 and the Welshman earned his bumper new wage as he struck twice in seven minutes just before halftime, before Alvaro Morata added a third 14 minutes from time.

Barcelona could close to within two points at the top, but they faced a huge challenge when they due to travel to fourth-placed Sevilla later yesterday.

Bale also scored Real’s fastest ever UEFA Champions League goal last week against Legia Warsaw, but his fine strike in the Polish capital was forgotten as Real blew a two-goal lead to draw 3-3.

There was to no such comeback from La Liga newcomers Leganes on their first ever league visit to the Santiago Bernabeu after Bale had awoken Madrid from their slumber in the first 30 minutes.

Bale outsprinted the Leganes defense as he latched onto Isco’s through-ball and rounded Jon Ander Serantes, before slotting home from a narrow angle.

His second was a scrappier finish as Bale pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area from a Toni Kroos free-kick to bundle home from close range.

Real received a huge boost ahead of a hugely demanding two-month stretch after the upcoming international break when Luka Modric made his return as a second-half substitute after a month out due to knee surgery.

Morata rounded off a comfortable afternoon for Zinedine Zidane’s men when he collected a Kroos pass before firing home at the near post.