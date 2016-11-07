Proteas close in on victory in Australia

AFP, PERTH, Australia

Emerging South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada claimed three crucial wickets as the tourists closed in on victory against Australia on the fourth day of the first Test in Perth yesterday.

Set an intimidating victory target of 539, the hosts were wobbling on 169-4 at stumps and facing a potential record defeat against South Africa.

Usman Khawaja was on 58 and Mitchell Marsh on 15, with South Africa’s unbeaten record at the ground set to be extended.

An extraordinary piece of fielding by the diminutive Temba Bavuma removed the dangerous David Warner for 35 to end an opening stand of 52.

Warner dropped the ball in front of him and set off for a quick single, but Bavuma pounced from cover and unleashed a powerful throw while horizontal and still in the air.

It rattled the stumps at the non-striker’s end, with Warner still out of his ground.

The dismissal set the stage for Rabada (3-49) to display his quality in the absence of headline paceman Dale Steyn, who suffered a shoulder injury on the first day.

Four balls later fellow opener Shaun Marsh (15) was caught at second slip by Faf du Plessis off the bowling of Rabada as Australia suddenly slumped to 52-2.

Things appeared to get even darker for the hosts when new batsman Khawaja was given out caught behind first ball against the part-time spin of J.P. Duminy.

A decision review saved Khawaja when it showed the ball had glanced off his pad rather than the bat.

Steven Smith and Khawaja, who was dropped on 41 when Hashim Amla could not cling on to a tough chance at first slip, set about rebuilding the Australia innings.

The pair settled in against the part-time bowlers, but when the ball started to reverse-swing Rabada returned to the attack and ended a 92-run third-wicket stand with an impressive spell.

Bowling with high pace in his ninth Test, the 21-year-old showed he can become the perfect long-term replacement for Steyn when he removed Smith (34) and Adam Voges (1) in successive overs.

Smith had looked solid, but drove at a ball and got an outside edge to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Rabada’s next over to Voges was outstanding, with a couple of almost unplayable deliveries before he had the new batsman caught behind off a thin outside edge.

South Africa bowling coach Charl Langeveldt was thrilled with Rabada and said the over to Voges gave him goosebumps.

“He’s done it before, today he stepped up again,” Langeveldt said. “When you are bowling spells at 145 kilometers an hour that is always exciting. That [over to Voges] is why we are promoting Test cricket, it gave me goosebumps in the dugout.”

With Steyn absent and little assistance for the spinners, Langeveldt said carefully rotating Rabada and Vernon Philander would be the key to success on the final day.

A disappointed Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle maintained there was still hope for the hosts.

“It is deflating to be in the position we are in, we’re in a hard place, but we can always dream ... stranger things can happen if you drag them out to late on day five and we know they are a bowler down,” Siddle said.

South Africa had declared their second innings on 540-8 after lunch when Philander was bowled by Smith for 73.

It ended a brisk 72-run stand with Keshav Maharaj (41 not out) as the visitors batted the hosts out of the match after resuming on 390-6 yesterday morning.