Duminy, Elgar tons put S Africa in control

AFP, PERTH, Australia

Centuries to Dean Elgar and J.P. Duminy guided South Africa into a commanding position on the third day of the opening Test against Australia in Perth yesterday.

At stumps on the third day the visitors were 390-6 in their second innings, an overall lead of 388 with four wickets in hand, although the injured Dale Steyn is not expected to bat.

Vernon Philander was on 23 not out and Quinton de Kock was unbeaten on 16, the latter having been given a life on 1 when Adam Voges grassed a tough chance from the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

Duminy, who made 141, said he and Elgar initially set themselves to simply occupy time at the crease and that the visitors would again look to keep Australia in the field for as long as possible on day four.

He suggested an Australian run chase would be complicated by the fact that the pitch was starting to become more difficult to bat on.

“There is still a lot of work to be done in this Test match and we won’t have Dale Steyn in the fourth innings,” he said. “The pitch deterioration, the cracks have definitely opened up a bit more and can play in favor.”

“We have to put the ball in the right areas, but we saw in the last hour how much the ball did,” he said.

Australia captain Stephen Smith was satisfied with the application of his bowlers on day three, but said his side was paying for their batting frailties 24 hours earlier.

However, he believed his side could chase down a large total.

“We let ourselves down yesterday, to get only two runs in front was not good enough, the batters didn’t do the job, but there is no reason why we can’t chase a total down,” Smith said. “I believe anything’s chaseable.”

The day belonged to Duminy and Elgar, who came together after the Proteas lost two early second-innings wickets late on the second day.

The pair put on 250 for the third wicket as they repelled the Australia attack for most of the day.

Both batsmen made their Test debuts at the WACA Ground and the pair each notched their fifth Test centuries between lunch and tea.

Duminy eventually fell to end the partnership, chasing a wide ball from Peter Siddle (2-47) and getting a fine edge, being given out on a decision review after umpire Aleem Dar had turned down the appeal.

The left-hander faced 225 deliveries, hitting 20 fours and one six.